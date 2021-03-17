10 years ago — 2011
• A waiting game. That’s how local school districts have been viewing their own fiscal situation while waiting to hear the governor propose his budget. Two large pieces of the financial puzzle were expected to hinge on with what occurs with the proposed Budget Repair Bill and the already-delayed state budget announcement. Action on both has been delayed while protesters swarmed the Capital and Democratic members of the Senate stayed out of the state.
• If both of Governor Walker’s proposals pass, the financial impact on the Stoughton Area School District will be about a $600,000 deficit. Cuts to state aid and revenue limits in the budget proposal, unveiled March 1, will result in about a $1.7 million loss for the district, but money saved from pension contributions outlined in the budget repair bill would offset the deficit by about $1.1 million.
• After about three months of searching, the Stoughton Public Library board has selected a new library director. Richard MacDonald, most recently director of the Baraboo Public Library, will begin his new job as the director in Stoughton on March 31. MacDonald said he is looking forward to the new opportunity to live and work in Stoughton.
• A change in Stoughotn’s census could set off some big changes in city government this year. Results from the 2010 Census will be available in April, and after the April 5 election, the new City Council has been asked to consider whether to reduce the number of aldermanic districts from 12 to nine, and perhaps change from a mayor-council form of government to a city administrator-council government. The census results will probably cause aldermanic district boundaries to change in order to equalize the population in each district.
• Two years after getting heckled by riled up residents, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is coming back next month to discuss long-term planning for the U.S. 51 corridor around Stoughton. In May 2009, WisDOT representatives presented several options for upgrading the corridor — including bypassed and intersection improvements — to an overflow crowd at Sandhill School concerned about the impacts on their homes and businesses.
• The recent trend of declining enrollment at Stoughton schools isn’t expected to change anytime soon, according to the latest report by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Applied Populations Lab. Enrollment in the Stoughton Area School District has been dropping for several years, which has led to the closing of one elementary school and the reversion in the middle school and elementary structure back to a K-5 and 6-8 model. The trend also contributed to budget difficulties that led to a pair of successful referenda last year.