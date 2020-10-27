Just days before the Kiwanis Club of Stoughton’s annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser – where they were to celebrate their 20th anniversary – COVID-19 forced the club to halt the gathering and shift nearly everything to a virtual format.
Even before March, the club had begun to implement virtual ways of connection to allow those who have trouble with the time commitment as well as younger members to get involved, the club’s president, Sharon Mason-Boersma said. She said that some of the new ways the club is operating will become permanent.
The club’s work over the past 20 years always aligns with the official Kiwanis motto: “Dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.” Through fun family-centered events, collaboration with other nonprofits and service events, Kiwanis aims to better the lives of children by doing service projects in the community
Over the past two decades, the club has consistently held family-friendly and free events such as Santa’s workshop, an Easter egg hunt and a disc golf tournament— which began in 2005 and took a year to prepare. The club encourages families to attend events where they can spend time with one another and find a variety of activities fit for both younger and older children, Mason-Boersma said.
As the club’s operations, activities and plans suddenly changed, so did some of the needs of families and children.
In September, to ensure students were prepared for virtual learning, the club partnered with Reach Dane for a School Supply Drive that would help the community while still following public health guidelines. Volunteers showed up masked to collect paper, pencils, crayons and more while passengers stayed in their cars.
Key Club, a Kiwanis sponsored family club, is a high schooler-led organization focused on volunteerism and service projects. While recruitment was pushed back, Kiwanis members are still planning on new and safe service opportunities for Key Club— like having high schoolers and younger kids connect as online pals.
Events such as the roadside cleanup were able to proceed as they do most years. Unfortunately, close-contact events such as Santa’s workshop and collaborative service projects with groups such as Aktion Club – an organization for adults with disabilities – will likely have to be canceled or made virtual.
Despite the operational changes made because of the pandemic, there will always be youth to serve, Club vice president Laurie Barrett said.
“And no matter what era it’s in, and what’s happening around you, it’s still needed,” Barrett said. “I think that times are changing. On the other hand, they haven’t.”