After a one-year hiatus, the Stoughton Youth Fair returns next week for the 95th annual celebration at Mandt Park, from June 30 to July 4.
Chris Quam, president of the all-volunteer fair board, said organizers were heartbroken and shell-shocked to cancel last year’s fair because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last fall, though, the board decided that in 2021 it was going to make sure they could plan something, Quam added.
“The 4-H and the FFA was our guarantee,” Quam said. “We were going to do whatever we had to do to make that happen for the kids, and so whatever happened beyond that would be a bonus.”
The only event the fair board had to cancel was a performance by Wisconsin-native comedian Charlie Berens, but otherwise, all of the traditional fair events are back. Highlights of this year’s five-day fair include events like the truck and tractor pull, pie auction antique tractor pull, carnival rides, and one of its most popular events, the rodeo.
The rodeo draws some 1,500 visitors and is put on by a Wisconsin-based contractor for the rodeo, CC Bucking Bulls. The riders come from all over the United States, and sometimes around the world, Quam said, with barrel racing and entertainers keeping audiences laughing throughout the night.
“It is amazing to see how many people love to see someone get thrown around by a bull. They put on a good show,” Quam said.
Participants can also expect to see a strongman competition lead by Jimmy Brooks on Sunday, July 4, and each day will have a different youth agriculture show by area 4-H and FFA youth members.
Hundreds of 4-H youth members from between the ages of grades K-2 for Cloverbuds and grade 3 through age 19, as well as FFA members in middle and high school, work for months to train animals, bake and create crafts that are then judged at the fair. Participants win various ribbons to recognize their hard work.
Quam also noted that some favorite food finds are back again such as the FFA food stand.
“Maybe someone did not get a chance for cheese curds at Syttende Mai because the line was so long, well there is an opportunity of five days for people to get cheese curds and cream puffs,” Quam said with a laugh.
And as always, the fair’s finale will be a firework show at dusk. This year it is a partnership with the City of Stoughton and is scheduled for Sunday, July 4.