Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.