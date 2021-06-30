110 years ago - 1911
• The locals pulled yesterday’s game with Monroe at Blanchardville out of the fire in the ninth inning when the score was tied at 6-6. Earlier in the game, they had the best of their opponents, but with a score of 5 to 3, errors in the Stoughton outfield let in three runs. Newell scored the winning run in the last half of the ninth.
• Work for various departments of the Mandt Wagon Works has been concluded for the fiscal year, and the plant shuts down tomorrow evening for the completion of the annual inventory, which has been in progress for a couple of weeks. Manager Carver expects that work will be resumed Monday, the 10th.
• Last week was an exceedingly busy one for farmers, and so many deferred their shopping until Saturday evening that it was impossible for some to secure a place to tie his horse. A local man who was looking for a place to tie his horse states that he is sure there were at least 30 others in that predicament. On a busy Saturday we have nowhere near the number of hitching places needed -- a condition greatly to be regretted. Can anything be done to remedy this state of things?
• Thieves made a raid on the hen house at John Bovre’s farm on Wheeler Prairie night before last and got away with between 50 and 75 chickens. Mr. Bovre says that he has enough left, however, to pay for a gun, and promises future marauders a warm reception.
• Residents along Dunkirk Avenue are protesting in no uncertain terms against sewage being permitted to flow onto the ground from the river southwest of the culvert. The condition arose since the Fourth Street, Forrest Street and two alley servers, privately owned, were connected with the big sewer mains. Those living in the vicinity of the end of the main say that during the recent hot spell, the sickening stench was almost unendurable.
70 years ago - 1951
• A den of teenage drinking and gambling on Stoughton’s main street, in which at least 14 boys and girls have frequented for two months, has been uncovered by officials. The investigation, which revealed the juvenile activities in Simon’s barber shop, was started by Police chief Clifford Kredeman when he picked up an intoxicated 13-year-old boy last Saturday night in the Stoughton Dairy Bar. James Simpon, a 73-year-old barbershop operator, was given final totaling $200 or a sentence of 60 days in jail by Superior Court in Madison on Wednesday on charges arising from disclosures that 14 teenage boys have used his basement as a drinking and gamlbing hangout for two months.
• Ten Stoughton High School students are attending the University of Wisconsin summer band clinic, which began Monday. They will play in the all-state band, which will give two concerts during the three-week concert period. Students participating are: Mary Schluter clarinet; Kathryn Kvamme and Ruth Davis, cornet; Mary Skaalen, French horn; Louise Amundson, oboe; Jeanne Anne Rowley, flute; Richard Tomlin, alto saxophone; john Quirt, bass drum and cymbals; Carole Page, alto saxophone and Gene Warren, bass.
• Police chief Kreideman reports more vandalism occurred at the Riverside Cemetery Tuesday night, and says it's not likely that children were the culprits. Heavy urns were picked up and thrown against tombstoners. The broken ruins together with empty beer bottles were found littered around the tombstones.
• The Dane County Parks Commission will not spray Lake Kegonsa with copper sulfate this summer unless the algae situation takes a turn for the worse, Clifford Halverson, commission treasurer, stated. Recent rain has dispersed the algae and there is more to be lost than gained by spraying in the lake at the present time, he said. Many small fish planted in the lake by the conversation department and other groups would be floating dead and white-bellied into the shore if the lake were sprayed, Halverson pointed out.
45 years ago - 1976
• Stoughton mayor Liniel Cooper filed his nomination papers Tuesday for the 47th Assembly District State Representative contest. A lifelong Democrat, Cooper will have opposition in the September primary. In entering the political arena for a statewide contest for the first time, Cooper said, “In soliciting the support of my nomination papers, I have found that the majority of the individuals indicate an air of frustration and disenfranchisement at the lack of effective representation in the state assembly.”
• Mrs. Mary Ann Abshire has accepted the position of director of resident care at Skaalen Sunset Home, and began work at the home on July 6. Her responsibility will include supervision and direction of nursing service, and the activities and the dietary departments. The Ahbshire family includes her husband, Richard, and daughter Tray Lynn, 8.
• Nine local grapplers will compete in the Wisconsin Federation State Wrestling Tournament at Schofield. The tourney begins Friday at 7 p.m. at Everett High School there. The finals will run on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The top three wrestlers in each weight class will represent Wisconsin in the National Federation Tournament in Iowa City, Iowa, July 22-24. Competing for Stoughton will be: Tom Smet, 98 lbs.; Bob Dickman, 114.5 lbs.; Rich Nelson, 123 lbs.; Jeff Bilhorn, 132 lbs.; Andy Rein, 143 lbs.; Lowell Strandlie, 154 lbs.; and Mike Gallagher, heavyweight.
• School board members approved a $5,420,460 1976-77 budget Tuesday evening, preparing it for the annual meeting July 26. They also established a 190-day calendar. The first day of school is Aug. 30.
10 years ago - 2011
• Positions on whether to maintain a 12-member City Council or reduce the council’s size to nine members haven’t budged. On June 14, the council met as a Committee of the Whole and deadlocked at 6-6 on a motion to reduce the size of the council by changing from four aldermanic districts to three, with there wards in each district. The same motion produced the same results last Tuesday, except when it was during an actual City Council meeting, which allowed Mayor Donna Olson to break the tie. She voted against the resolution.
• Stoughton resident Carl Sampson knows a thing or two about the Stoughton Fair -- he’s been to every single fair since it began in 1926. Originally known as the Stoughton Harvest Festival, the fair was held on Main Street, Sampson recalled. “I was born in June 1926,” Sampson said. “My mother told me she took me to the fair in a baby buggy.” As one might expect, he doesn’t remember every single year he’s attended. However, certain events and time periods stand out. After prohibition ended in 1933, the fair served beer in one of the buildings in 1934. “They only did it that one year,” Sampson recalled. “Because so many men got drunk and were falling over. The women were pretty disgusted with their husbands.”
• While beaches at lakes near Madison have been closed in recent weeks due to high levels of bacteria, the beach at Lake Kegonsa State Park and the Mandt Park swimming pool are clear of any problems. Sarah Bolser, assistant manager at the state park, said the beach was closed once this summer for a few hours after E. coli bacteria levels were found to be elevated.
• Stoughton’s median age increased at a rate double that of the national average over the past 10 years, and surrounding towns posted even higher rates, according to Census figures. The city’s median age rose to 39.2 years old in 2010, compared to 35.2 years in the 2000 Census. Nationally, the median age rose from 35.3 to 37.2 year old between the two censuses. Wisconsin media age rose from 36 to 38.5.