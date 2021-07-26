The Stoughton Kubb Invitational returned to Virgin Lake Park on Saturday, July 24, featuring a field of 24 teams. The tournament began with several qualification rounds and culminated with a championship bracket for the top eight teams, along with a silver bracket for those eliminated from the top eight and bronze bracket for the remaining teams.
Atom and Flash’s Adam Holtz and Gordon Kauffman took home the championship, while Ragnarok’s Lars Arneson and Jens Arneson finished second and O.G. KubbFellas’ Demian Moore and Chad Stute came in third.