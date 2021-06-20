Dozens gathered at the Chorus Public House, 154 W. Main St. to celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Black enslaved people in Texas were told by Union forces that they were free.
They were the final group of enslaved people to realize their freedom because deep in the Confederacy, they were unaware of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation almost two years earlier.
A celebration of the day has been held annually in Texas ever since, and has since spread to other states across the nation.
The Stoughton event had stations set up around the public house's room with activities for families of all ages. There was free food, a scavenger hunt, poetry slam, a bandana block printing station and a watercolor table.
The scavenger hunt focused on poems and art made by Black artists. And the wishing station was an opportunity for people to write down their wishes for the city, as the their words are to be made into a community quilt.