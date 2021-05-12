110 years ago - 1911
• Thursday afternoon, Judge Donovan’s court, Clarence A. Scheldrup, a Stoughton druggist, convicted of dispensing liquor on December 17, 1910, without a license, was assessed a fine of $75 and costs, inasmuch as this was the defendant’s first offense of this character, and there was nothing introduced in the evidence to show that he did not have a pharmacist’s to dispose of alcohol. He further stated that the two men who purchased liquor from the defendant were sent there by representatives of the Anti-Saloon League for the purpose of having him violate the law if he was so disposed.
• Life has become a hard problem for children. They are surrounded by a cloud of pleasures and fascinations that lead them away from virtue, culture and serious thought. It may not make them vicious and criminal, but it does tend to make them stupid, insane and frivolous. This is certainly evident to every observant parent and school-keeper.
• G.L. Lane, Beloit, has just completed a large passenger boat for service on Lake Kegonsa during the summer season at Slater, Mardsen and Whittemore shop in South Beloit. The boat is 50 feet long, with a 10-foot beam. It has a 30-horsepower engine and will be outfitted with electric lights and a powerful search light. The boat will carry 100 passengers and seat 80. It will have a glass-enclosed cabin in front and a standing top with curtains.
• A regular New Stoughton farm wagon has been boxed today at the Stoughton wagon works for shipment to Frankfurt on the Rhine in Germany. The wagon was ordered by the wagon company’s Milwaukee dealer for a German landowner, who, after spending four years in our county studying American methods of farming, has recently returned home and is having shipped to him a full equipment of American farm implements.
70 years ago - 1951
• A grass fire Sunday noon which came dangerously close to the gas tanks located at the end of N. Page Street, near the first crossing, was extinguished by the fire department before any great damage was done. The fire department was called out around 12:30 p.m. when the flames started working toward Chapin’s Shell gasoline bulk storage plant.
• The Stoughton Artificial Lake and Swimming Pool Fund received a healthy boost in the arm Sunday in the form of a check for $1,179,92. The donation was received from the Stoughton Community Chest, and represents about half the amount taken in by the Chest during its campaign last year.
• The Rev. W. E. Wallner, a Lutheran clergyman, spoke about his experiences behind the iron curtain at three Stoughton churches on Sunday. In his addresses before the members of First Lutheran, Christ Lutheran and Central Lutheran churches, Rev. Wallner related events that had happened to him in Poland and Czechoslovakia.
• Men’s day will begin at the Stoughton Country Club at noon Thursday, it has been announced by Dr. O.A. Gregerson. The event will mark the start of the season’s activities at the club. Mrs. O. Renermo, caterist, will be open for service at the club on Sunday, May 13. The club has been redecorated, and a number of changes have been made, especially in the men’s lounge and locker rooms.
• The situation relative to the disturbance in the high school area created by the unnecessary driving by students during the noon hour has been improved considerably, it has been noted by individuals and various groups throughout the city. “There has been a lot of improvement since we began to bear down,” acting Police Chief Percy B. Christopher said.
45 years ago - 1976
• Gov. Pat Lucey appeared pleased with the Tumbling Tom tomato plant given to him by Syttende Mai royalty in ceremonies last week. The plant was given to the governor because he has a green thumb. Also, the Syttende Mai officials were concerned over reports in the news media that he had trouble with his own tomatoes.
• George W. Schefelker, 94, 109 4th St. died Sunday, April 18, at Stoughton Community Hospital after a long illness. He was director of Stoughton Vocational Schools from 1932 to 1960. He was a city alderman from 1960 to 1974. He was past superintendent of the Stoughton Parks and Recreation committee, a member of the Wisconsin Education Association and was listed in Wisconsin’s Who’s Who for outstanding achievement in education.
• Stoughton’s annual Syttende Mai folk festival is fast approaching. The Stoughton Chamber of Commerce that the sales of both buttons and commemorative coins have been brisk. The coins have been nearly sold out, but an attempt has been made to save some for the weekend visitors. The Ugliest Troll Contest has received 160 entries this year. In the Syttende Mai Marathon Run, 300 runners are expected this year, up from 236 last year.
• One part of the Syttende Mai festivities begins today, the troll hunt. A ceramic troll will be hidden in the city and clues given each day until it is found, hopefully by Sunday or before. Clues will be given over the public address system at the Chamber of Commerce each day at 9 a.m. noon and 3 p.m.
10 years ago - 2011
• The Stoughton Area School Board unanimously approved three measures last night to balance the projected deficit left by Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed cuts to school aid. The district will charge enrollment fees at each school level, cut more than four full-time equivalent staff positions and prepay about $900,000 worth of bond debt to make up for the estimated $1.7 million shortfall the district expects next year.
• Dennis Stenkraus expected that getting 38 acres developed at the intersection of U.S. 52 and state Highway 138 would take time. But further delays, he said, could jeopardize the start of construction this year. Steinkrauss’ Forward Development Group announced plans last fall to build a commercial development called the WestEnd Neighborhood. Since then, the project’s name has been changed to Kettle Park West and it has been well received by the City of Stoughton Plan Commission. However, getting authorization to develop on the property -- annexation from the Town of Rutland and sewer service -- has meant a lengthier review by the Capital City Regional Planning Commission than he has liked.
• After 12 years as director of the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers, Polly Goepfert is passing her baton to someone else. Sunday’s performance at Syttende Mai will be the last under Goepfert, who is only the group’s second director since it was formed by Jeanne Reek in 1953. She will be succeeded by Staci Heimsoth, who works as a physical therapist in Stoughton schools.
• Police are still following up leads after Stoughton’s first murder in two decades. Dwayne Williams, 26, was shot in the chest while outside his apartment on Forton Street in the early hours of May 1, 2010. His 23 year old fiancee and their 14 month old son were with him at the time, but were unharmed. The couple was returning from a Cottage Grove club where he had performed as part of a hip hop duo when he was killed.