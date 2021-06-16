110 years ago — 1911• H. J. Rhodes took possession of his new tonsorial rooms in the basement of D.D. Camp & Son’s brick block last Saturday. The room is a model of neatness and elegance, and is in every respect the finest shop ever opened in this city. A large sum of money has been expended on chairs, glasses and other furniture.
• The first open-air concert of the season will be given by the Mandt Wagon Co. band tomorrow evening. The concert takes place on Main Street, and in all probability in the First National Bank corner. Hereafter, concerts will be given on Main Street every Thursday evening during the summer.
• Nels S. Anderson, brother of Owen A. Stearn, of this city, was the victim of a painful accident at his place east of town yesterday morning, in which he had his left thumb actually torn from his hand. Assisted by two men, Anderson was about to take a three-year-old bull out of his basement stall for the purpose of marketing the animal in this city, and while the other men held the two halter ropes, he had the trip rope about his left hand. As it came out of the stall, the bull plunged toward Anderson, who got his thumb entangled in the ropes. As the heavy animal dashed forward, the thumb was cleanly severed from the hand. Though in great pain yesterday, Mr. Anderson is today doing nicely.
70 years ago — 1951• If you are in the vicinity of the Hotel Kegonsa any time Friday after 10:30 in the morning, you may want to make a point to attend the open house event scheduled for that day. The experience will tend to make one aware what a factor like a modern hotel is in a city like Stoughton. Many here are perhaps unaware that rooms and furniture of the 40-room hotel have undergone a change to make them quite modernized, up to the standards in many ways of metropolitan first grade hotels.
• Dead and dying fish in the Yahara River were particularly noticeable Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in the vicinity of the Fourth Street dam and hydroplant, as well as below, as observers could observe the fish kill, believed to be largely carp. Fish coming to the surface for air was another indication that there had been a mild purge of the river bottom, and in the bays of Lake Kegonsa.
• At a special meeting held at the Lakeside School Monday evening, it was decided to build a new three room school building. The vote was 30 to 13 in favor of the new building instead of remodeling the old one. Another special meeting will be held soon to take up the matter of raising funds to finance the building.
• Tobacco men of the state will gather at the Stoughton Country Club Tuesday, June 26, for the 28th annual convention of the Wisconsin Leaf Dealers and Growers Association. After a day of golf, a business meeting is scheduled at 3 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m banquet.
45 years ago — 1976• By the action of the Common Council Tuesday, the city agreed to purchase 0.62 acres on the old Furseth farm for the purpose of erecting a water tower on the site. The cost of the property is $12,000. B.L. Petty, the developer, gave the city two options to choose from: $12,00 with no conditions, and $6,000 with several conditions. But City Attorney William Chritton noted that the city “may get into all kinds of problems” if it chose the $6,000 with conditions, and added that the proposal was a wide-open thing.
• At a congregational meeting Wednesday night, Covenant Lutheran Church voted to appoint a Building Committee to begin preparations for the completion of a new church. The vote was by a wide margin. The Building Committee will begin work immediately to select a site for the new church, have plans drawn up and select the church’s particular architectural design.
• All the industrial arts instructors need more time to prepare and maintain their shops, teacher Doug MacKenzie told school board negotiators last week Stoughton Education Association (SEA) negotiation proposed an extended contract of up to eight to 10 days for each of the eight shop teachers. “At present these instructors spent their own time, class time or in-service time doing this,” stated the SEA in a memorandum to the board.
10 years ago — 2011• For Deb Nostad and her 10-year-old son, the graduation stage is the mountaintop. Adam was born with a deletion on Chromosome 8, a rare chromosomal disorder. He suffered from complications from cranial surgery. He underwent 15 surgeries by the time he was eight. “When he was born, I swore I would provide quality of life for him,” she said. Nostad talked last week about Adam’s plans as he graduates with his Stoughton High School class on Sunday, completing the journey of a special needs student who defied expectations and plans to continue doing so.
• A pantry that offers hygiene products and other materials to persons in need is planning to launch June 2. The “Personal Essentials Pantry” will be open to anyone not just Stoughton residents, and has an initial goal of serving 55 familiers a month based on “a lot of data-crunching,” according to Jeff Lovell, pastor of Watershed: A Community Church.
• Phil Bednarik still remembers his high school physics and chemistry teacher, a man he describes as a great coach, teacher and role model. He helped inspire Bednarik to become a teacher in his own right. “You don’t think about it at the time, but those experiences sink in,” Bednarek, Stoughton’s longtime teacher and track coach, recalled Monday as his own 37-year career at the district comes to an end.
• The city is moving forward with plans to redevelop the former Marathon gas station on West Main Street. The city’s redevelopment authority (RDA) met with one developer last week to discuss plans for the site. It is scheduled to meet with a second developer on June 29. The RDA will likely choose one of the developers to begin working on the site later this year, RDA chair Scott Truehl said. “It’s the hope of the RDA that we would get started this year.” The site, 314 W. Main St., fronts Hwy. 51 near the corner of Page Street as one of the city’s busiest intersections.
• Plans to develop a commercial center on the city’s west side are back on track after a regional planning commission approved an extension of sewer services into the Town of Rutland earlier this month. City planning director Rodney Scheel said the June 9 approval by the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission allowed the city to continue discussions with the developer and work on annexation agreements with Rutland. The action had been tabled from the March meeting while some commissionaires waited for more information on the city-town discussions.