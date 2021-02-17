110 years ago - 1911
• Unless there should develop some strenuous opposition at the very last moment, the purchase of the Stoughton Mill Company property is practically assured. The Common Council gave notice through the columns of the Courier-Hub for all parties opposed to the investment to be on hand at the council chambers last Monday night, but all objectors, if there were any, were conspicuous by their absence. The price of the property, as stipulated by the company, is $18,700 and exemption of the taxes for 1910.
• The Courier-Hub printers are turning out notices for the Albion drainage commissioning, consisting of D.P. Devine, O.O. Lien and H.S. Pomeroy, that will be served upon the farmers owning tracts to be benefited by the drainage improvements. The St. Paul railway company is to be paid $800 for crossing its right of way several times by the main ditch, and the Town of Dunkirk must pay $25 on account of the drainage of the land over which a highway located partly in that town is laid and in use. There are 95 land owners interested, and the total sum needed for construction of the drainage ditch is $11,579.99.
• The comedy-drama entitled” The Maid and the Man” has been chosen as the opening bill of the Letimore & Leigh Co., which will play a week’s engagement at the auditorium commencing next Monday night. Between the acts, a number of entertaining vaudeville acts will be introduced by H. LaTier, including the Hello Bunch Comedians; Kathryn Hawthorne, the girl from Dixie; Beatrix Lewis, singing comedian; Letimore and Leigh’s sensational cabinet mysteries and more.
• Cupid was exceedingly active in Dane County in the year just closed. In the office of County Clerk Fjelstad, 373 marriage licenses were issued. Besides that, quite a number of couples went to other places to get married. The hunting fever in Dane County is also great. In 1910, Mr. Fjelstad issued 4.252 hunting licenses as against 3,919 in the preceding year.
70 years ago - 1951
• It is many a year since fish in the nearby lakes were killed due to a lack of oxygen in water covered with ice and snow, retired conservation warden Andrew Sampson stated yesterday. One winter year ago, Bass Lake, located southwest of Stoughton, lost its game fish because of ice and snow; if ice is covered with snow, the water cannot be oxidized by sunshine, thus killing the plant life fish depend upon.
The IGA store, owned by Howard Koch, will be converted into a modern supermarket about May 1. The present store will be expanded to include space now occupied by W&M Bakery. The store, which is in the former Highland Building owned by Marion Trembley, will be doubled in size.
• Bennie Lewis, rural mail carrier of the Post Office staff since 1912, says the present winter recalls to him the winter of 1935-36. After a heavy snowfall in 1936, it required as much as 10 days to get some of the crossroads plowed out, whereas the heavy equipment used now enables the snow-plowing crews to clear the roads for cars on the second day. In the winter of 1936, there were dairymen who were unable to have their milk hauled for as much as weeks: they resorted to skimming the cream off the top of milk and used the old-fashioned hand churn to make homemade butter.
• One of the prospective bidders here Wednesday on the job of dismantling the old water tower estimated the structure weighs 400 tons. The structure is 127 feet high. The metal tank is 36 feet high and 12 feet in diameter; the metal tank rests on top of the brick work, which is 91 feet high. The bidder, Mr. Dahle, states there is a great quantity of brick that appears to be in good condition.
• Phillp Booth, principal of Stoughton High School, was in India during World War II. He was with the general staff in Calcutta. The present crisis in the orient, the fact that India is on the spot, and the possibility that Nehru will guide India so this backward nation will not become a satellite, makes Mr. Booth’s recollections of India all the more interesting. The local educator talked about India at the Lions Club meeting Monday night.
45 years ago - 1976
• A roadblock for the development of a 64-unit nursing home at the east end of the city has apparently been resolved. Planning Commission members reaffirmed their recommendation to vacate Giles Street to facilitate development of a 64-bed nursing home planned by Bruce Felland. The nursing home will have the ability to expand to 96 beds in the future.
• Renovation drawings for the home of the city’s founder have finally been drawn up and the Luke Stoughton Society is now looking for people to help carry out the project. To make sure the house will look as it did at the turn of the century, many hours were spent by society members looking at old photographs. Plans now call for the second floor to be self-contained apartment for the elderly or low-income persons, with the first floor restored for tours and displays.
• One of the biggest boosters of Stoughton’s Norwegian heritage, Burns Kaupanger, will be honored Sunday afternoon with the coveted Community Service Award. Similar presentations are made at the Norse Afternoon of Fun. Kaupanger is a member of the Stoughton Bicentennial Committee and chairman of the recently formed Hall of Fame committee. He is also a frequent columnist for the Stoughton newspapers, authoring the Museum Muse stories.
• Most Stoughton area residents apparently didn’t even bother to watch President Ford’s State of the Union address Monday night, or read about it, according to a poll Tuesday on Main Street by the Courier Hub. Many said they had more important things to do, or they didn’t think it would be worthwhile to watch.
10 years ago - 2011
• Snow was just beginning to fall Friday evening as more than a dozen cars with Illinois license plates pulled into the parking lot of the Evergreen State Bank on Highway B. The FDIC regulators in those vehicles had traveled from Chicago to close Stoughton’s oldest bank Friday and prepare to reopen the next morning as McFarland State Bank.
• The sale of part of Cummins could bring up to 20 new jobs to Stoughton and the return of a famous brand name to the area. Indiana-based Cummins announced last week it will sell part of its emissions controls business to Global Tube, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm.
• A police presence in public schools has been a controversial subject in some circles. But in the entire Badger Conference, Stoughton is the only school district that doesn’t have one. Last Monday, the Board of Education heard its annual safety update, and as part of that, learned more about the role of a school resource officer (SRO), and what it could look like in Stoughton. Still, the district has not considered such a position, and superintendent Tim Onsager said the discussion was “strictly informal.”
• Before “Bucky Country” can pull up roots from Portage and become Stoughton’s first FM station, the parent company wants permission to build a 488-foot radio town in the Town of Rutland. So far, many neighbors aren’t on board.
• While labor groups and government workers protested in front of the Capitol and the governor’s mansion this week, students in Stoughton High School left class Monday morning and took to the streets for the same reason. The cause was supporting teachers and rallying against what they feel is an unpopular bill that would limit collective bargaining rights for public employees, including teachers.
• Last Thursday wasn’t a holiday, nor did weather play a role in closing the doors of many schools across Dane County and beyond. For many area school districts, including Stoughton, the reason students had no school was because thousands of teachers headed to the state Capitol to protest the political melee caused by Gov. Scott Walker’s Budget Repair Bill and its proposal to effectively end collective bargaining for public unions.