As Stoughton Historical Society preserves the city’s past, it recognizes its own historic milestone.
Last month, the Stoughton Historical Society celebrated 60 years of showcasing the city’s past.
Established in 1960, the Society started with 600 members and operated out of a former church built in 1858 at 324 S. Page St. Luke Stoughton, the city’s founder and a parishioner of that church, donated the land.
Today, the historical society operates out of that same building on Page Street, across from the Sons of Norway – Mandt Lodge. The Society now has around 80 members, who help catalog, preserve and display more than 7,100 items – the majority of them donated.
Each year – with the exception of 2020 because of its pandemic – the museum averages around 4,600 visitors, Society president Nancy Hagen told the Hub. Volunteers also add a new display each year, and run the entire operation.
Although visitors are limited because of COVID-19, current displays include a photo gallery and information about buildings that have been torn down, women in Stoughton, the history of Stoughton and volunteer organizations.
Usually, the Society hosts private tours, tours for school-age children, reenactments during Victorian Holidays celebration and a cemetery performance where actors portray Stoughton residents of the past. Currently, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Society is offering visits by appointment only.
The Society documents the city’s history in various ways.
It has yearbooks dating back to at least 1897 from the Stoughton Academy, original portraits of the Luke Stoughton family and a Native American beaded bandolier bag that was found in an attic – it’s one of the oldest items in the museum.
“I'm constantly seeing something new every time I come in here,” Hagen, who is a 35-year volunteer with the Society, said.
As its collections have grown in the past several decades, the Historical Society has had to expand its capacity.
In the 1970s, the Society built an addition known as the carriage house, which holds a 1925 fire engine still used today in the Syttende Mai parade. Old license plates border the ceiling, along with a map of country schools dating back to 1910.
“We have files full of photographs for all these subjects,” Bonnie Rae, retired librarian and 40-year volunteer, said. “And then we will frame them up and put a blurb or a caption below.”
The organization also acts as a resource for the community, Rae said.
The museum space also includes The Depot, located at 532 E. Main St., which serves as an annex, public meeting space and headquarters for the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce. The society renovated the Luke Stoughton house (315 North Division St.), which is available for special events, as well.
“The goal is preservation and education,” Rae said.
Many people call the Society asking about the history of their house, genealogy and old yearbooks, Rae added. If the volunteers can not help the person, they refer them to somewhere else such as Livsreise or the Stoughton Public Library.
Overall, the museum concentrates on preserving the city’s past but also recording contemporary events and people for the future. Hagen said they are documenting the pandemic by saving editions of the Courier Hub, and a volunteer collected oral histories of Stoughton residents.
“History is why we are the way we are,” Hagen said. We are making a concerted effort to continue history.”