If symptoms like heartburn, sore throat and chest pain have become a part of your daily life, Stoughton Health will host an info session that could help.
At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, Stoughton Health general surgeon Aaron Schwaab will talk about Gastroesophageal Reflux disease, which occurs when a person’s stomach acid frequently flows back up into the esophageal tube between their mouth and their stomach, irritating the lining of the esophagus. During the info session, which will be held both in-person at the Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 Hwy. B, and virtually over Zoom, Schwaab will discuss a procedure offered by Stoughton Health that can be an effective solution for the condition.
The free session is meant to be informational, and should not take the place of professional medical advice, a news release from Stoughton Health states.
Advance registration is required due to limited space at the in-person session, and attendees can register for the seminar by going to stoughtonhealth.com and visiting the “Classes and Events,” under the “Wellness” tab. Interested people can also call Stoughton Health at (608) 873-2356 to register or receive more information.