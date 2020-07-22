With COVID-19 numbers on the rise again in Wisconsin, Stoughton Health will be providing two days a week of drive-up testing for the public, starting Tuesday, July 28.
Testing is by appointment only and 15-minute time slots are available next week from 7-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, and Thursday, July 30, at the Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 County Hwy. B. Stoughton Health spokesperson Linda Schaefer said the plan is for testing to be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Two drive up lanes will be open and people can stay in their vehicles for the testing, including multiple family members in the same car, according to a Friday, July 17 Stoughton Health news release. Testing is open to anyone in the community, symptomatic or not.
The cost per test is $20 and payable by credit card when registering. Results will be provided through Stoughton Health.
People are asked to visit stoughtonhealth.com for future testing dates and up-to-date information. To schedule an appointment, call Stoughton Health at 873-2293