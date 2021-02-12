Employees at Stoughton Health wore red to help support women and heart disease on Friday, Feb. 5 for National Wear Red Day.
This is one of the events supporting Go Red for Women Campaign lead by the American Heart Association (AHA).
The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and women’s heart health.
Nearly 80% of cardiac events are preventable, although cardiovascular disease remains the leading killer for women in the U.S., according to the AHA’s 2021 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics.