People are invited to join Dr. Ashish M. Rawal to learn more about the causes of shoulder pain and both surgical and non-surgical pain relief options during a virtual talk scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
Dr. Rawal is board certified in both Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, specializing in shoulder, knee and hip surgery finding the right option for relieving pain and getting his patients back to their active lives, a news release states. He will talk about how the OrthoTeam Clinic and Stoughton Health are safe places to get care during the COVID-19 pandemic so you don’t have to put off getting treatment for your shoulder pain, according to a Stoughton Health news release.
To register for this free online workshop, visit stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.” Participants will receive a class link (Zoom meeting) and call-in phone number.
Blood drive Aug. 21
Stoughton Health will host a community blood drive 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 County Hwy. B.
Appointments are required to ensure social distancing, and people are asked to bring a photo ID. All donors will have their temperature taken before being able to enter the building and will be required to wear a face mask.
To sign up, visit bloodcenter.org, click on the red DONATE button and then use code 3643 to locate the blood drive or call Sharee at the Blood Center (800) 747-5401 x4128.
Virtual communication class Aug. 26
Stoughton Health is offering a class on virtual communication from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Stoughton Health Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 County Hwy. B.
During the in-person class, people can learn the basics of virtual communication. Participants are welcome to bring in their own devices (smart phone, tablets, laptops) to the class, otherwise computers will be provided.
The free class is limited to 10 people to maintain social distancing.
To register, visit stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.”
For information, call 877-3485.