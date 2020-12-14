Stoughton Health, in a partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, has collected nine boxes with of toys for the annual "Toys for Tots" holiday fundraiser, according to a news release.
Employees and community members were encouraged to drop off new and unused toys into boxes in the front lobbies of the Community Health and Wellness Center and the Stoughton Hospital.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic the community has been tremendous in their support of our employees," Stoughton Health CEO Dan DeGroot said in the news release. I know our staff appreciates the opportunity to return the kindness and help Toys for Tots spread hope this holiday season.”