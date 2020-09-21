Dean Medical Group-Stoughton is vaccinating people against influenza with a flu clinic starting the week of Sept. 21.
The flu clinic is 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month; 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 225 Church St.
Pre-registration and appointments are required unlike previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When arriving at the Dean Medical Group – Stoughton clinic, flu clinic patients should park in the lower level lot by the clinic employee entrance. A brief COVID-19 screening will take place
and the patient will then be escorted to an exam room for their vaccination, according to an SSM Health Dean Medical Group news release.
Patients should call 608-877-2777 to schedule.