Two Stoughton farmers markets, Stoughton Community Farmers Market and Friday Farmers Market are starting up again this month.
After skipping last year because of construction outside of City Hall last summer, the Stoughton Community Farmers Market will resume Saturday, May 29, and run each week until Saturday, Sept. 25, co-organizer Sylvia Lawrence told the Hub. The market, located at 207 S. Forest St., runs from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
The Friday Farmers Market resumed on Friday, May 7 and runs each Friday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. It is located at the Stoughton Shopping Plaza, 1050 W. Main St.
Like previous years, customers of the Stoughton Community Farmers Market can expect to find around 22 vendors selling their produce, baked goods and animal products like beef and eggs, she said. There will be a knife-sharpening service booth, as well.
Local businesses such as Itty Bitty Bookstore and Yahara Chocolate will have a weekly booth to offer “visibility and collaboration” amongst Stoughton’s downtown, Lawrence added.
Market-goers will have the option to participate in a program called, “By One for a Neighbor in Need.” The program gives customers the option to buy extra food to be donated to the United Methodist Food Pantry.
The market will follow Public Health Madison and Dane County’s recommendations like practicing social distancing and encouraging mask use--especially for those who are not vaccinated, she said.
The Stoughton Community Farmers Market began in 2015, and Lawrence said the volunteer-run nonprofit was started to encourage gathering in the downtown area as well as support for local farmers and producers.
“In a world of convenience, we really want to promote community activity and involvement,” Lawrence said.
For information, visit stoughtoncommunityfarmersmarket.org.
The Friday market will have new and returning vendors selling products such as seafood, pork, beef, eggs, cheese produce, flowers, baked goods, maple syrup and more, according to the market’s Facebook page.
The market has been operating since 1964 and, according to its page, is the oldest in Dane County.
For information, call (608) 873-9443 or visit its Facebook page by searching for Stoughton Friday Farmers Market.