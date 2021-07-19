Clover Buds
Edwin Alme, Triangle Troopers, first place (3)
Eve Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place (2), third place
Benjamin Klitzke, Rutland 4-H, first place (2), second place
Amy Sime, Rutland 4-H, second place
Woodworking
Woodworking Grade 3
William Johnson, Triangle Troopers, first place
Woodworking Grades 4-5
Logan Angerhofer, Kegonsa Hustlers first place
Collin Gray, Triangle Troopers, first place
Woodworking Grades 6-8
Makenna Angerhofer, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place
Macy Gray, Triangle Troopers, second place
Woodworking Grades 9 and up
Joe Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place (2), second place (2)
Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, second place
Ashton Wuennemann, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place
Food and Nutrition
Exhibitors Grades 6-8
Makenna Angerhofer, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place (2)
Cate Ehle, Triangle Troopers, first place, fourth place
Macy Gray, Triangle Troopers, second place
Taylor Johnson, Triangle Troopers, first place, second place
Evey Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, second place, fourth place
Corley Suddeth, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)
Maren Werginz, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)
Exhibitors Grades 3-6
Kaylee Hunt, Triangle Troopers, second place
William Johnson, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)
Elizabeth Klitzke, Rutland 4-H, first place
Exhibitors Grades 9 and up
Lindsey Bakken, Trail Blazers, first place, third place
Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, second place
Hailee Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place, second place
Exhibitors Grades 4-5
Lainey Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place
Becca Ehle, Triangle Troopers, second place, third place
Collin Gray, Triangle Troopers, first place
Elizabeth Klitzke, Rutland 4-H, first place (2), second place
Food Preservation
Grades 3-6
Becca Ehle, Triangle Troopers, first place
Cate Ehle, Triangle Troopers, first place
Grades 7 and up
Macy Gray, Triangle Troopers, fourth place
Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, fourth place
Evey Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place
Hailee Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, second place
Knitting and Crocheting
Beginning Crochet
Hailee Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, second place
Intermediate Crochet
Lindsey Bakken, Trail Blazers, first place
Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place
Advance Crochet
Shae Pigarelli, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place
Crafts
Grades 7 and up
Makenna Angerhofer, Kegonsa Hustlers, second place, third place
Lindsey Bakken, Trail Blazers, second place
Joe Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place
Libby Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place, second place
Kaylee Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place, third place (2)
Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place, second
Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, second place
Taylor Johnson, Triangle Troopers, third place
Evey Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, second place (2)
Lily Maerz, Rutland 4-H, third place
Shae Pigarelli, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place (3)
Grades 3-6
Lainey Conant, Rutland 4-H, second place
William Johnson, Triangle Troopers, first place
Makenzie Milestone, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place, second place, third place
Maren Werginz, Triangle Troopers, second place (2)
Aerospace
Models grade 3-6
Maren Werginz, Triangle Troopers, first place
Horticulture
Flower Garden and Home Grounds Improvement
Makenna Angerhofer, Kegonsa Hustlers, second place
Lindsey Bakken, first place
Evey Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place (3)
Hailee Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place
Home or Market Garden
Harvey Stokstad, Triangle Troopers, first place
House Plants
Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place
Potatoes
Lily Maerz, Rutland 4-H, first place
Dogs
Obedience
Makenna Angerhofer, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place
Emma Freitag, Trail Blazers, first place
Rachel Freitag, Trail Blazers, second place
Drake Swan, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place
Kandee Whaley, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place
Showmanship
Emma Freitag, Trail Blazers, second place
Drake Swan, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place
Kandee Whaley, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place
Home furnishings
Grades 5-8
Taylor Johnson, Triangle Troopers, second place (2)
Grades 3-4
William Johnson, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)
Grades 9 and up
Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, second place
Clothing
Intermediate Clothing Grades 6-8
Makenna Angerhofer, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place
Dairy Cattle
Holstein
Forrest Burrington, Rutland 4-H, second place
Ashlyn Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)
Cole Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place
Showmanship
Forrest Burrington, Rutland 4-H, third place
Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, first place
Cole Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place
Jersey
Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, first place (4)
Special groups
Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H,, first place
Guernsey
Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, first place
Poultry
Market Birds
Lily Maerz, Rutland 4-H, first place (2)
Showmanship
Lily Maerz, Rutland 4-H, first place
Makenzie Milestone, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place
Madisyn Reefe, Trail Blazers, first place
Brady Wethal, Rutland 4-H, second place place
Grayson Wethal, Rutland 4-H, second place
Standard
Becca Ehle, Triangle Troopers, first place (2), second place (2), third place (5)
Cate Ehle, Triangle Troopers, third place (three) fourth place (2)
Makenzie Milestone, Kegonsa Hustlers, second place, third place
Madisyn Reefe, Trail Blazers, third place
Bantams
Becca Ehle, Triangle Troopers, second place, fourth place
Elizabeth Klitzke, Rutland 4-H,second place, fourth place
Autumn Kuhtz, Kegonsa Hustlers, second place, third place (2)
Eggs
Becca Ehle, Triangle Troopers, second place
Cate Ehle, Triangle Troopers, first place
Makenzie Milestone, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place, second place
Turkeys
Brady Wethal, Rutland 4-H, second place
Grayson Wethal, Rutland 4-H, fourth place
Farm Crops
Crops
Katie Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place
Leah Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place
Evey Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place, second place
Hailee Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)
Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, second place
Harvey Stokstad, Triangle Troopers, first place (2), third place (3)
Photography
Adventures with your camera I
Lainey Conant, Rutland 4-H, second place
Libby Conant, Rutland 4-H, second place
Becca Ehle, Triangle Troopers, second place
Collin Gray, Triangle Troopers, second place
Macy Gray, Triangle Troopers, first place
Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place
Taylor Johnson, Triangle Troopers, second place
Hailee Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place
Autumn Kuhtz, Kegonsa Hustlers, second place
Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, second place
Adventures with your camera II
Cate Ehle, Triangle Troopers, second place
Collin Gray, Triangle Troopers, second place
Macy Gray, Triangle Troopers, first place, second place
Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, third place
Taylor Johnson, Triangle Troopers, second place
William Johnson, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)
Hailee Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place, second place
Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, first place
Makenzie Milestone, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place, second place
Ashton Wuennemann, Kegonsa Hustlers, second place
Sheep
Market Lambs
Leah Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place
Showmanship
Katie Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place
Leah Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place
Elizabeth Klitzke, Rutland 4-H, first place
Southdown
Katie Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)
Any Other Meat Breed
Leah Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place
Elizabeth Klitzke, Rutland 4-H, first place
Swine
Market Hogs
Joe Conant, Rutland 4-H, second place
Joe Conant, Rutland 4-H, third place
Lainey Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place
Libby Conant, Rutland 4-H, second place
Leah Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place, second place
Ashlyn Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place
Cole Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place
Coltin Suddeth, Stoughton FFA, first place
Brady Wethal, Rutland 4-H, second place
Grayson Wethal, Rutland 4-H, second place
Showmanship
Joe Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place
Lainey Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place
Libby Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place
Leah Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place
Ashlyn Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place
Cole Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place
Brady Wethal, Rutland 4-H, first place
Grayson Wethal, Rutland 4-H, first place
Beef cattle
Breeding Classes
Brooke Brekken, Triangle Troopers, first place
Sam Brekken, Triange Troopers, second place
Collin Gray, Triangle Troopers, second place
Macy Gray, Triangle Troopers, first place
BreeAnn Olson, Triangle Troopers, second place
Showmanship
Brooke Brekken, Triangle Troopers, first place
Sam Brekken, Triange Troopers, first place
Macy Gray, Triangle Troopers, first place
BreeAnn Olson, Triangle Troopers, first place
Ashlyn Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place
Rabbits
Showmanship
Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, second place
Animal and Veterinary Science
Grades 3-6
Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, first place
Grades 7 and up
Kaylee Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place, second place
Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place (3)
Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, first place (2)
Explorers
Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place
Clothing
Intermediate Clothing Grades 6-8
Corley Suddeth, Triangle Troopers, first place (4)