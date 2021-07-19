2021 Stoughton Fair

Exhibitor Khammi Alsum shows Samuel Mertz her prize rooster at the Stoughton Fair on Friday, July 2.

Clover Buds

Edwin Alme, Triangle Troopers, first place (3)

Eve Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place (2), third place

Benjamin Klitzke, Rutland 4-H, first place (2), second place

Amy Sime, Rutland 4-H, second place

Woodworking

Woodworking Grade 3

William Johnson, Triangle Troopers, first place

Woodworking Grades 4-5

Logan Angerhofer, Kegonsa Hustlers first place

Collin Gray, Triangle Troopers, first place

Woodworking Grades 6-8

Makenna Angerhofer, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place

Macy Gray, Triangle Troopers, second place

Woodworking Grades 9 and up

Joe Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place (2), second place (2)

Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, second place

Ashton Wuennemann, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place

Food and Nutrition

Exhibitors Grades 6-8

Makenna Angerhofer, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place (2)

Cate Ehle, Triangle Troopers, first place, fourth place

Macy Gray, Triangle Troopers, second place

Taylor Johnson, Triangle Troopers, first place, second place

Evey Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, second place, fourth place

Corley Suddeth, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)

Maren Werginz, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)

Exhibitors Grades 3-6

Kaylee Hunt, Triangle Troopers, second place

William Johnson, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)

Elizabeth Klitzke, Rutland 4-H, first place

Exhibitors Grades 9 and up

Lindsey Bakken, Trail Blazers, first place, third place

Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, second place

Hailee Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place, second place

Exhibitors Grades 4-5

Lainey Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place

Becca Ehle, Triangle Troopers, second place, third place

Collin Gray, Triangle Troopers, first place

Elizabeth Klitzke, Rutland 4-H, first place (2), second place

Food Preservation

Grades 3-6

Becca Ehle, Triangle Troopers, first place

Cate Ehle, Triangle Troopers, first place

Grades 7 and up

Macy Gray, Triangle Troopers, fourth place

Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, fourth place

Evey Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place

Hailee Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, second place

Knitting and Crocheting

Beginning Crochet

Hailee Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, second place

Intermediate Crochet

Lindsey Bakken, Trail Blazers, first place

Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place

Advance Crochet

Shae Pigarelli, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place

Crafts

Grades 7 and up

Makenna Angerhofer, Kegonsa Hustlers, second place, third place

Lindsey Bakken, Trail Blazers, second place

Joe Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place

Libby Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place, second place

Kaylee Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place, third place (2)

Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place, second

Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, second place

Taylor Johnson, Triangle Troopers, third place

Evey Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, second place (2)

Lily Maerz, Rutland 4-H, third place

Shae Pigarelli, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place (3)

Grades 3-6

Lainey Conant, Rutland 4-H, second place

William Johnson, Triangle Troopers, first place

Makenzie Milestone, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place, second place, third place

Maren Werginz, Triangle Troopers, second place (2)

Aerospace

Models grade 3-6

Maren Werginz, Triangle Troopers, first place

Horticulture

Flower Garden and Home Grounds Improvement

Makenna Angerhofer, Kegonsa Hustlers, second place

Lindsey Bakken, first place

Evey Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place (3)

Hailee Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place

Home or Market Garden

Harvey Stokstad, Triangle Troopers, first place

House Plants

Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place

Potatoes

Lily Maerz, Rutland 4-H, first place

Dogs

Obedience

Makenna Angerhofer, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place

Emma Freitag, Trail Blazers, first place

Rachel Freitag, Trail Blazers, second place

Drake Swan, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place

Kandee Whaley, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place

Showmanship

Emma Freitag, Trail Blazers, second place

Drake Swan, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place

Kandee Whaley, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place

Home furnishings

Grades 5-8

Taylor Johnson, Triangle Troopers, second place (2)

Grades 3-4

William Johnson, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)

Grades 9 and up

Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, second place

Clothing

Intermediate Clothing Grades 6-8

Makenna Angerhofer, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place

Dairy Cattle

Holstein

Forrest Burrington, Rutland 4-H, second place

Ashlyn Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)

Cole Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place

Showmanship

Forrest Burrington, Rutland 4-H, third place

Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, first place

Cole Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place

Jersey

Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, first place (4)

Special groups

Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H,, first place

Guernsey

Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, first place

Poultry

Market Birds

Lily Maerz, Rutland 4-H, first place (2)

Showmanship

Lily Maerz, Rutland 4-H, first place

Makenzie Milestone, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place

Madisyn Reefe, Trail Blazers, first place

Brady Wethal, Rutland 4-H, second place place

Grayson Wethal, Rutland 4-H, second place

Standard

Becca Ehle, Triangle Troopers, first place (2), second place (2), third place (5)

Cate Ehle, Triangle Troopers, third place (three) fourth place (2)

Makenzie Milestone, Kegonsa Hustlers, second place, third place

Madisyn Reefe, Trail Blazers, third place

Bantams

Becca Ehle, Triangle Troopers, second place, fourth place

Elizabeth Klitzke, Rutland 4-H,second place, fourth place

Autumn Kuhtz, Kegonsa Hustlers, second place, third place (2)

Eggs

Becca Ehle, Triangle Troopers, second place

Cate Ehle, Triangle Troopers, first place

Makenzie Milestone, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place, second place

Turkeys

Brady Wethal, Rutland 4-H, second place

Grayson Wethal, Rutland 4-H, fourth place

Farm Crops

Crops

Katie Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place

Leah Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place

Evey Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place, second place

Hailee Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)

Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, second place

Harvey Stokstad, Triangle Troopers, first place (2), third place (3)

Photography

Adventures with your camera I

Lainey Conant, Rutland 4-H, second place

Libby Conant, Rutland 4-H, second place

Becca Ehle, Triangle Troopers, second place

Collin Gray, Triangle Troopers, second place

Macy Gray, Triangle Troopers, first place

Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place

Taylor Johnson, Triangle Troopers, second place

Hailee Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place

Autumn Kuhtz, Kegonsa Hustlers, second place

Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, second place

Adventures with your camera II

Cate Ehle, Triangle Troopers, second place

Collin Gray, Triangle Troopers, second place

Macy Gray, Triangle Troopers, first place, second place

Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, third place

Taylor Johnson, Triangle Troopers, second place

William Johnson, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)

Hailee Kellnhofer, Triangle Troopers, first place, second place

Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, first place

Makenzie Milestone, Kegonsa Hustlers, first place, second place

Ashton Wuennemann, Kegonsa Hustlers, second place

Sheep

Market Lambs

Leah Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place

Showmanship

Katie Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place

Leah Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place

Elizabeth Klitzke, Rutland 4-H, first place

Southdown

Katie Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place (2)

Any Other Meat Breed

Leah Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place

Elizabeth Klitzke, Rutland 4-H, first place

Swine

Market Hogs

Joe Conant, Rutland 4-H, second place

Joe Conant, Rutland 4-H, third place

Lainey Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place

Libby Conant, Rutland 4-H, second place

Leah Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place, second place

Ashlyn Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place

Cole Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place

Coltin Suddeth, Stoughton FFA, first place

Brady Wethal, Rutland 4-H, second place

Grayson Wethal, Rutland 4-H, second place

Showmanship

Joe Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place

Lainey Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place

Libby Conant, Rutland 4-H, first place

Leah Huchthausen, Triangle Troopers, first place

Ashlyn Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place

Cole Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place

Brady Wethal, Rutland 4-H, first place

Grayson Wethal, Rutland 4-H, first place

Beef cattle

Breeding Classes

Brooke Brekken, Triangle Troopers, first place

Sam Brekken, Triange Troopers, second place

Collin Gray, Triangle Troopers, second place

Macy Gray, Triangle Troopers, first place

BreeAnn Olson, Triangle Troopers, second place

Showmanship

Brooke Brekken, Triangle Troopers, first place

Sam Brekken, Triange Troopers, first place

Macy Gray, Triangle Troopers, first place

BreeAnn Olson, Triangle Troopers, first place

Ashlyn Sarbacker, Triangle Troopers, first place

Rabbits

Showmanship

Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, second place

Animal and Veterinary Science

Grades 3-6

Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, first place

Grades 7 and up

Kaylee Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place, second place

Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place (3)

Ana Mikkelson, Rutland 4-H, first place (2)

Explorers

Mackenzie Hunt, Triangle Troopers, first place

Clothing

Intermediate Clothing Grades 6-8

Corley Suddeth, Triangle Troopers, first place (4)

*If names or awards were omitted please contact fairphotos@wcinet.com to have them added for the following weeks edition.