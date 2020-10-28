The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed much around town, but one thing that apparently hasn’t been affected is Stoughton’s scouting spirit.
That is evident than in Boy Scout Troop 167, which had three Scouts complete their Eagle Scout projects this month, all with an environmental theme.
Brett Morovic designed and installed a walking path to connect culdesacs in the Oakwood Hill neighborhood, while Sandhill Elementary alumni Max Manzo and Isaac Schumacher built a butterfly garden and storage unit for the school’s outdoor classroom. It’s the first time the troop has had three Eagle Scout projects going on simultaneously, said assistant scoutmaster Cheryl Schumacher.
Morovic, a Stoughton High School senior, finished his project on Oct. 3; a 385-foot walking path through the Oakwood Hill neighborhood that connects two culdesacs and runs through Oakwood Hill Neighborhood, connecting both ends.
“Neighbors are so happy,” she wrote the Hub in an email last week. “They say they now have a complete circle to walk around in their neighborhood, instead of a ‘c’.”
Brett’s mom, Traci Morovic, a Troop 167 committee member, said Brett and around 20 Scouts completed the half-mile looping trail through the park in Pleasant Springs with the blessing and cooperation of town officials. She said their family has lived in the neighborhood for 16 years, and had always talked about how nice it would be to have a path through the park, as the previous school bus stop at the entrance to the neighborhood required a long walk for some students — that, or take an often muddy “shortcut” through the park.
Brett said the most challenging part was the organization of the project over a span of time--making calls, checking on things, and following up with everyone who was involved.
“The big work day in the park was the easy part,” he wrote the Hub in an email. “We do service projects together all the time.”
Manzo and Schumacher — both SHS juniors — met on the first day of kindergarten at Sandhill, and have been friends since. They have more connections with the school, as Manzo’s dad, Tony, teaches at the school, and Cheryl Schumacher is an educational substitute teacher for the school district who works mainly at Sandhill, where her two youngest children attend.
Former principal Jeff Fimreite said at a meeting last winter that teachers were looking for a storage unit and adding a butterfly garden. The two Scouts quickly chose projects they enjoyed — woodworking for Schumacher and gardening for Manzo. And with some help from their dads, who happen to be hobbyists in those respective areas, they helped build projects that will last for years at the school.
“They have many memories at Sandhill together during their younger years,” Cheryl Schumacher wrote. “Now they are giving back to their elementary alma mater and community.”
Schumacher wrapped up his project on Oct. 11 — a large, wooden outdoor storage bin containing games, made using scrap wood pieces and other “spare” natural parts that students use. It’s now part of Sandhill’s outdoor classroom. It was delivered on Saturday, Oct. 24. That same day, Manzo added his large butterfly garden to the school’s ever-growing outdoor classroom.
Schumacher said he made use of skills he learned from his grandpa, Jim, his dad, Brett, and Fab Lab classes at SHS, choosing red cedar for its resistance to moisture and insects.
“My dad taught me how to do a Japanese method called Shou Sug Ban,” he wrote. “This preserves wood for 80-100 years. I hope the kids at Sandhill have fun playing with the new items and I’m happy that they will be stored in a storage unit that I designed and built.”
Sandhill interim principal Bob Johnson said school officials are very thankful and excited to have the projects completed.
“These projects have enhanced our outdoor classroom and butterfly garden area, and I’m confident they will continue to engage our young learners for years to come,” he wrote the Hub in an email Monday.
Cheryl Schumacher said she’s proud of all three Scouts, and the rest who helped out on the projects, for keeping at their duties, even during a pandemic.
“They had to figure out how to do them and stay safe,” she wrote. “They all did it. Eagle Scout Projects teach these young adults how to manage a project from start to finish while giving back to the community.”