The Stoughton Area Dems and Progressives are holding a community picnic on Aug. 7, at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave.
The event is meant to celebrate the grassroot efforts of the group, and to welcome members who have previously participated and anyone new who wants to join.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be speakers from the Dane Dems, and other non confirmed local and state officials.
Organizers will provide grilled meats and vegetarian options, non-alcoholic beverages and sides, an event description states.
Participants can feel free to bring their own items, as well.
Interested participants should RSVP by July 31 at stotondems@gmail.com.