For two young people in Stoughton diagnosed with cancer, the community has come together to provide them messages of hope.
Jacque Bowser, 18, and Hannah Anderson 10, have both been diagnosed with cancer in the last eight months. Bowser’s brain tumor was discovered in January, and Anderson’s leukemia came back in June after years of being in remission.
The Stoughton community has responded through support for them with parades and fundraisers.
Although support from neighbors will not give the two girls what they want most, which is to be cancer-free, relatives and family friends have said the outpouring of support from the community is meaningful.
Bowser, who graduated early from Stoughton High School in January, received a parade on July 20. Dozens of cars — including City of Stoughton fire trucks and police squads — drove past her house on Roby Road waving hands and shouting messages. On the day of the parade Bowser, surrounded by her family, smiled as she wiped tears from her eyes.
Anderson, who had been in remission from leukemia for two and a half years, can see her name across hundreds of lawns in the city.
Hope For Hannah lawn signs, written in pink with a butterfly in the right-bottom corner, were sold to support the family with medical costs. On Saturday, Aug. 15, friends held a fundraiser that had food donations and raffles.