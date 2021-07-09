After a year-long hiatus, the Stoughton Clothing Center - out of Covenant Lutheran Church - is open again with expanded hours.
The center, which provides free clothing for anyone who needs it, is now open from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursdays and 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays at 1525 Van Buren St. It is also open by appointment. People can browse through seasonal clothing for women, men and children sizes infant through 3XL.
“Anyone can stop by the Center -- if you need something, you are welcome to it,” lead volunteer Liz Menzer wrote to the Hub in an email.
“When you look good, you feel better and can do better,” she later added.
The center was opened in the 1990s out of the Dane County Social Services office but later moved to Covenant Lutheran.
Donations of clean, gently used clothing can be dropped off during open hours. As the school year approaches volunteers are requesting new socks and underwear for boys and girls, as well as "soft pants" (sweatpants material) for school-aged kids.
Menzer said she hopes to recruit more patrons to the center, as well as additional volunteers to expand hours and accessibility in the future.
To make an appointment or become a volunteer email contact@stoughtonclothingcenter.com.