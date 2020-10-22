Members of Covenant Lutheran Church and Stoughton United Methodist Church are inviting the community to reflect on people lost to injustice, poverty and COVID-19 during a community prayer vigil.
The drive-in radio service event titled “Prayers of the People: A prayer vigil for justice, peace and healing” is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Covenant Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Van Buren St. Attendees will remain in their cars for the event.
The event is being organized by the Racial Equity Team of Covenant, which has participated in individual and group learning, as well as attending events about racial equity hosted by organizations such as Mosaicos and the Stoughton Area School District.
“With the stress and sadness so many in our community are feeling, from the effects on all aspects of family life and work, from the coronavirus to the issues of racial injustice felt by members of our community to anxiety about the upcoming election, we felt it was a chance to offer a space for healing and prayer,” church member Donna Tarpinian wrote to the Hub in an email.
After the purchase of a radio transmitter, and the timing of All Saint’s Day – which is a day of remembrance in the Christian church – the team wanted to offer an event for the broader Stoughton area to participate in a safe manner, Tarpinian added.
All people are invited to attend, regardless of personal religious preferences or membership to other churches. To submit a prayer request email up until the day of the event, participants should email prayers@covluth.org.
For information, contact Covenant Lutheran Church at 873-7494.