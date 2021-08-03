This August the Stoughton Chamber Music Festival returns for six days of music in the heart of downtown Stoughton. Now in its third season, the Stoughton Chamber Music Festival serves two communities: those who come to listen and those who come to perform.
The events begin Aug. 12 and run through Aug. 21, featuring a number of different opportunities for listeners. Main stage performances, open rehearsals, children’s concerts, and a community picnic allow the Stoughton community to engage with this year’s festival artists on and off stage. “The varied offerings of this year’s festival are designed to delight people of all ages and our open rehearsals give listeners a peek behind the scenes, a view into the musicians’ minds,” artistic director Madlen Breckbill said in a news release.
“Musicians are natural storytellers — transporting listeners elsewhere, through time, or simply deeper within themselves,” Breckbill said “And this year’s festival is all about storytelling. With whispered tales of sinister fairies, beautiful laments of lost love, and theatrical depictions of Stoughton at the turn of the 20th Century, our programs aim to catch our audiences by the ear and bring them back to the concert hall after what has been a long and quiet year for the performing arts.”
This summer’s festival company features eleven artists in three programs: violinists Teddy Wiggins, Alex Norris, and David Perry; violists Madlen and Greta Breckbill; cellists Philip Bergman and Zou Zou Robidoux; mezzo soprano Kirsten Larson; clarinetist Brad Cherwin; and composers Micah Behr (also featured as a pianist and violist) and Nolan Veldey.
The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival is funded in part through the support of the Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission, and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Tickets will be available for purchase at stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com beginning July 1st, 2021. Stoughton Opera House performances are currently planned for limited capacity and socially distanced seating (108 tickets per concert), as well as the option to view from home via Live-Stream.
Schedule for the 2021 Festival
Open Rehearsals
Starting Thursday, Aug. 12 through Wednesday, Aug. 18
Times will be listed at www.stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com
Christ Lutheran Church, 700 Hwy. B
Free and open to the public
Peek into the artistic and collaborative process! These open rehearsals will give listeners a chance to witness the choices our festival artists make while preparing for our main stage performances. Come and hear the musicians experiment with volume, speed, and mood as they mold the music behind closed doors
Elsewhere — Through Night and Wind
3-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
The Stoughton Opera House, 381 East Main St.
Tickets available at www.stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com
Featuring the songs of Clara Schumann and Franz Schubert in new arrangements for mezzo soprano and strings by composer Micah Behr, alongside magical works by Robert Schumann, Emilie Mayer, and W. A. Mozart, Elsewhere evokes a magical evening. Listeners will be brought on an enchanted journey as they pass through the dark and mysterious night and emerge into the warmth of day.
Vaudeville — Through Story and Song
7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20
4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
The Stoughton Opera House, 381 East Main St.
Tickets available at www.stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com
Tracing the musical history of the Stoughton Opera House itself, Vaudeville tells the tale of this storied theatre with the world premiere performances of narrative works by Micah Behr and Nolan Veldey. These new pieces are paired with unexpected works by George M. Cohan, Florence Foster Price, and Antonin Dvorak that evoke the myriad styles and madcap performances of turn-of-the-century Vaudeville troupes.
The Snail and the Whale — a children’s storytime with live music
Sunday, Aug. 15 1 and 2 p.m.
Bjoin Park, East Wilson Street
Tickets are free, please reserve a time slot at www.stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com
Each time slot will feature distanced seating for up to four family units at a time with a retelling of The Snail and The Whale by Julia Donaldson and Illustrator Axel Scheffler. Festival musicians will add the magic of live music to carry imaginations deeper into the epic tale of the Snail and the Whale.