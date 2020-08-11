The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival is going virtual this year.
The event will be held in two parts, first at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, and the second at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, on the chamber music festival’s YouTube page.
The festival, themed “For the beauty of the Earth,” will feature songs like Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 5 and Debussy’s Beau Soir. Overall, there will be around 15 performers who play violin, piano and other instruments.
The public is encouraged to donate $15 to the event and invited to sing and play along with the performers.
For more information, email stoughtonchambermusicfestival@gmail.com