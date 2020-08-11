Chamber Music Festial at the Stoughton Opera House Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

The city’s first Chamber Music Festival happened at the Stoughton Opera House.

 Photo by Mackenzie Krumme

The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival is going virtual this year.

The event will be held in two parts, first at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, and the second at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, on the chamber music festival’s YouTube page.

The festival, themed “For the beauty of the Earth,” will feature songs like Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 5 and Debussy’s Beau Soir. Overall, there will be around 15 performers who play violin, piano and other instruments.

The public is encouraged to donate $15 to the event and invited to sing and play along with the performers.

For more information, email stoughtonchambermusicfestival@gmail.com

Email Emilie Heidemann at emilie.heidemann@wcinet.com or follow her on Twitter at @HeidemannEmilie.