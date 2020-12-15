Stoughton Center for the Arts dancers filmed and released their annual holiday show in a virtual format this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show, released on Friday, Dec. 11, was filmed both indoors and outdoors during the week prior, and performers wore clear masks to prevent them from distracting from their costumes.
Obituaries
Julie Renee Churchill, age 53, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Oct. 16, 1967, in Stoughton, the daughter of Lyle and Linda (Skau) Hack. Julie graduated from Stoughton High School in 1985.
Arnold A. (Arnie) Heggestad passed away after a brief illness on Dec. 3, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin to Howard and Dolores Heggestad. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Bonnie Heggestad. He is survived by his children Arne (Kate), Kris, and Lauren …
Janet Louise (McCown) Anderson passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, surrounded by her family, due to complications from COVID-19 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Janet was born in Lafayette, Indiana, on July 3, 1933, to Claude and Augusta McCown. Janet was united in marriage on Oct. 3, 1957, to Ri…