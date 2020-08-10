Please email ungbusiness@wcinet.com if you’d like to be added to this listing or would like to make a correction, alteration or update. This list was updated as of Monday, July 27.

This is a noncomprehensive list of businesses in Stoughton. The Hub is publishing a rotating list of businesses.

Midwest Best CBD

Free home delivery and shipping

Nate’s Barbershop

Open by appointment only

Next Generation

Hours vary each week, check the Facebook page for updates

Nordic Nook

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

O’Reilly Auto Parts

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Pick N Save

6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Primal Fitness

Check Facebook page for hours

Progressive Family Eyecare

Emergency only

Pups Unleashed

6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

R&S Insurance Agency

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday

SCAA Resale

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Shaw Building and Design

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, By appointment Saturday and Sunday

Sports Enhancement Academy

Closed until further notice

State Farm - Abbey Welsh

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Stoughton Eye Care and Eyewear

Appointment only

Stoughton Garden Center

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Spry Whimsy Fiber Arts

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Stoughton Floral

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday

Stoughton Lumber

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Stoughton Spirits

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Stoughton Veterinary Service

7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m to noon Saturday

St. Vincent de Paul

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Summit Credit Union

Lobby: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Drive Up: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Studio 184

Curbside pick up only

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday

Terry Kahl Plumbing

7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Tractor Supply

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

The UPS Store

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Thomas Lulinski Home Finishing

Call for appointment

Walgreens

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday

WalMart

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Wells Fargo

Lobby: By appointment Only

Drive-Up: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Woodland Studios

Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday

Yahara Chocolate

Curbside pick-up: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday

Yahara Dental-Thor J Anderson, DDS

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday; 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday

Zelm Chiropractic Center

Call for hours

Scott White, DC

Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact Mackenzie Krumme at mackenzie.krumme@wcinet.com.