Please email ungbusiness@wcinet.com if you’d like to be added to this listing or would like to make a correction, alteration or update. This list was updated as of Monday, July 27.
This is a noncomprehensive list of businesses in Stoughton. The Hub is publishing a rotating list of businesses.
Midwest Best CBD
Free home delivery and shipping
Nate’s Barbershop
Open by appointment only
Next Generation
Hours vary each week, check the Facebook page for updates
Nordic Nook
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
O’Reilly Auto Parts
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
Pick N Save
6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Primal Fitness
Check Facebook page for hours
Progressive Family Eyecare
Emergency only
Pups Unleashed
6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
R&S Insurance Agency
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday
SCAA Resale
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Shaw Building and Design
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, By appointment Saturday and Sunday
Sports Enhancement Academy
Closed until further notice
State Farm - Abbey Welsh
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Stoughton Eye Care and Eyewear
Appointment only
Stoughton Garden Center
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Spry Whimsy Fiber Arts
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Stoughton Floral
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday
Stoughton Lumber
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Stoughton Spirits
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Stoughton Veterinary Service
7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m to noon Saturday
St. Vincent de Paul
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Summit Credit Union
Lobby: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
Drive Up: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Studio 184
Curbside pick up only
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
Terry Kahl Plumbing
7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Tractor Supply
8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
The UPS Store
8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Thomas Lulinski Home Finishing
Call for appointment
Walgreens
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday
WalMart
7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Wells Fargo
Lobby: By appointment Only
Drive-Up: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
Woodland Studios
Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday
Yahara Chocolate
Curbside pick-up: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday
Yahara Dental-Thor J Anderson, DDS
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday; 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
Zelm Chiropractic Center
Call for hours
Scott White, DC
Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.