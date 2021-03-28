Stoughton resident Neil Riebe has always been a fan of science fiction stories like Godzilla.
So after years of writing short stories about popular monsters, he decided to self-publish his own with original characters in 2017. Riebe’s second book, “Vistakill,” released in February, is now available on Amazon.
The 300-page book is a kaiju story -- a Japanese term that translates to “strange beasts” -- and includes well-known creatures like Godzilla and King Kong. Set during a mass extinction, the story follows the demoness, Vistakill who is trying to destroy the Earth, and the kaiju who must fight her.
The story pulls from paleontology and biology, with references to things like evolution, characters undergoing genetic mutations and the Precambrian extinction. Because of this subject matter, Riebe told the Hub, the book is best suited for readers 12 and up, unless they are particularly interested in dinosaurs and can read some long, scientific words.
This extensive paleontology research, as well as the writing, editing, artistic elements and marketing, was done by Riebe himself, he said.
“Everything I've done with my books is completely self-taught,” Riebe said. “Completely DIY, do it yourself.”
Riebe has been writing fanfiction -- stories that use other creators' characters -- and short stories since 1988. It wasn’t until a few years ago that a friend suggested he try to self-publish a story with original characters.
He began by pulling elements from some of his favorite Japanese media and culture to build realistic settings and multifaceted characters. Writing a more formal book as opposed to fanfiction for a few friends, Riebe sharpened his skills along the way.
“And I was kind of surprised, it was actually more fun than I anticipated,” he said.
His writing process involved focusing on how to pace a story, create interesting character relationships and write a fight scene without running out of verbs -- there are only so many ways to say a monster strikes another monster, he said.
For prospective self-publishing authors, Riebe said they should keep in mind there are more aspects to a novel than just writing. The costs of editing, creating cover art, writing summaries and doing social media marketing and self-promotion can all be cut down by doing it yourself, he said.
“If you can't draw, you actually have to hire somebody and that’s expensive,” he said “Or if you can't write, then you have to, get an editor involved out and that's expensive.”
While it is a lot of work, Riebe said he is planning on writing more books, including a third novel that will build onto the characters and themes of his first two novels. After that, he hopes to get into nonfiction, which is easier to sell, and write a bit about paleontology, he said.
The overall experience is something not even most authors can say they’ve done.
“That’s something I'm kind of proud of is that not many people have been able to do that,” Riebe said.