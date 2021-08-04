110 years ago - 1911
• The new semi-annual telephone directory, which should have been out July 1, but has been held up a month by the printers, has just been received from Milwaukee. There are a few corrections to be made, but it is thought it will be ready for distribution for the exchange subscribers within a couple of days. About 850 phones will be listed in the new directory, and the substantial growth has necessitated the addition of nearly two pages of names, so that the directory proper now contains twenty-four pages.
• Wednesday, the day set apart for the Old Settlers’ picnic at Mandt’s Park at Lake Kegonsa, was one of the loveliest of the season. At a comparatively early hour, the grounds were enlivened by the presence of a happy, joyous throng, who reminded until after the darkness of night had spread its sable mantel o’er the earth. After a picnic dinner under the spreading branches of the tree, the meeting was called to order by B.W. Graves of Rutland. He was followed by a prayer by Rev. N. J. Alpin, and fine music by the Edgerton cornet band. Hon. E.B. Keyes of Madison were then introduced to the audience, many of whom wore upon their heads the silver threads of long ago and were pioneer settlers of this beautiful and fertile country.
65 years ago - 1955
• Plans to reconstruct “The Castle,” a 50-year-old landmark on Lake Kegonsa, were approved last night by the County Board of Adjustment in the Dane County Courthouse. The Castle burned in September 1955 and has remained in ruins for the past year. It is owned by Mrts. Estelle Lauria of Chicago. Plans to rebuild it were delayed because it did not have the necessary rear yard requirements on the lake as it now stands. The Castle, one of the first buildings in Barbers’ Bay, was built by H. Peter Sorenson in 1904. It was constructed to resemble the Danish castles in Sorenson’s native country.
• Only nine or 10 men, out of an estimated 800 hunters in Stoughton, turned out Saturday to help distribute young pheasants in the Stoughton hunting area, according to Paul Folbrecht, president of the Stoughton Conservation Club. The club distributed close to 1,000 young pheasants within a seven mile radius of Stoughton, starting at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The birds were raised from day-old chicks supplied by the Conservation department’s hatchery at Poynette.
45 years ago - 1976
• Russ Hellickson has been invited to meet President Gerald Ford at the White House in Washington, D.C. Hellickson recently won a silver medal in freestyle wrestling competition at the Montreal Olympic Games. A former Stoughton High School wrestler, Hellickson now resides in Oregon. He is the University of Wisconsin assistant wrestling coach. The meeting with the President takes place this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Hellickson and his wife Nancy have been vacationing after the Olympics in Pennsylvania.
• The Stoughton police officers’ union, Teamsters Local 695, has filed a grievance against the City of Stoughton, claiming the city is not fulfilling its contract. Disclosure of the grievance was made by Mayor Liniel Cooper at a special meeting Monday evening. The grievance claims that the city has violated its contract by trying to regulate the amount of overtime an officer can work at one time. The city contends this is not a violation, and refused to recognize the matter for discussion as a grievance.
10 years ago - 2011
• Town of Rutland officials dug in their heels last week against a proposal to erect a 500-foot radio tower on local farmland. In separate meetings, the town’s plan commission and board of supervisors unanimously voted not to “reconsider” a proposal byTomah-based Magnum Communications, Inc. to build a tower to service Stoughton’s first local FM radio station. Rutland officials in April first denied company owner Dave Magnum's application for a zoning change and a conditional use permit to build the tower on 15.5 acres of fallow farmland near Old Stage Road.
• Development of the Kettle West area on Stoughton’s west side took another step forward last week. Forward Development Group development manager Dennis Steinkraus released some conceptual drawings that show some changes in the plan, including more residential housing, office areas and green space. The area is still in the planning stages as annexation talks continue, but the developer plans to move forward with a traffic study soon.
• Construction on East Main Street is scheduled to be done by the end of the month. City streets director Karl Manthe said there haven't been many delays and the road should be reopened in a few weeks provided the weather cooperates. The project is in the second phase of a two part plan to upgrade utility connections and resurface the street following the installation of a new water tower last year. Crews have been working since April on the $1.2 million project.
• There was a time when teachers used slides rules to teach math, Stoughton superintendent Tim Onsager said. But times changed. Slide rules were supplanted by computers. In a few months the Stoughton Area School District will be asking the public to help shape “what we should be covering” in the classroom and to a point even how, according to Onsager. In recent months the district has been preparing for a strategic planning conference that will ask the public to help it chart a course through the next decade.