Stoughton artist Francine Tompkins finds her abstract painting technique both “fun and frustrating.”
Around a dozen pieces of her art — where she pours paint onto canvas — have been selected for display at the annual Firefly Coffeehouse Gallery Art Show held by the 14 South Artists organization.
The show is happening now through Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, 114 N. Main St. in Oregon. Tompkins’ art will join other pieces at the coffee shop by artists from Oregon, Brooklyn, Fitchburg, Verona, Edgerton, Madison and Mount Horeb.
Tompkins works with acrylic paints mixed with a thinning medium, but rather than painting directly on canvases, she pours on the paint. She said she doesn’t have a lot of control over the results, so she doesn’t always know what the end result will be.
Although, sometimes after the abstract part is done, she goes back to enhance the work – such as adding water lilies.
The organization aims to promote art in the smaller communities and rural areas of the Dane County region. Tompkins has been a member for just over a year.
While she has worked with other media such as watercolors, she prefers acrylics because she said they’re easier to produce the kinds of bold colors she wants.
She said she enjoys being a member of 14 South Artists because she “continues to be impressed with how gracious artists are about sharing their technique – there’s a lot to be learned, a lot of access.”
Her art is also on display at Woodland Studios, 195 E. Main St.
For information, visit 14southartists.com.