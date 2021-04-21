Stoughton area Scout troops plant trees at Kiwanis Disc Golf Course

Jack Hennings, a member of Troop 167, digs a hole for a tree plant on Saturday, April 17, at the Kiwanis Disc Golf Course near the Yahara River Trail. Older Scouts dug the holes for the white pine tree plants and younger Scouts planted them.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

There are 100 new trees growing at Kiwanis Disc Golf Course after dozens of Scouts ranging in age from kindergarteners to high schoolers planted them on Saturday, April 17.

The new white pine tree plants were planted as a part the Troops’ monthly Pack Parties that encourage kids to have fun while learning new things, Cub Scout Pack 161 Master Bill Verbeten told the Hub. Cub packs 161 and 162, which is comprised of elementary school students, planted the trees, while older students from Troop 167 dug the holes along the fence line for them to place the trees in.

The large group of Scouts planted 75 of the trees on April 17, while another family who wanted to be involved but wanted to take stricter precautions when it comes to gatherings during the pandemic planted another 25 prior to the Pack Party.

A lot of the Scout families use the Kiwanis Disc Golf Course, Verbeten said, and the wooden fence that lines the course isn’t very attractive looking, so planting the white pines helps fill out the park and provide shade.

“It’s kind of a pet project of mine — when I was a Cub Scout, I planted trees a few times,” he said. “I just remember very fondly those events ... I have three of my four kids are involved with the pack, so it’s really about helping them make memories, and doing so where they’re outside and having fun.”

Photos: Scouts fill in Kiwanis Disc Golf Course with pine tree plants

1 of 7
+4
'Scouting for Food'

'Scouting for Food'

During the month of March the Scouts B.S.A. and Cub Scouts of Stoughton collected 5,823 from across the Stoughton area and donated directly to…

— Kimberly Wethal

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.