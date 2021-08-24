Even during times of turmoil, the Stoughton Area Community Foundation was able to give 24 organizations more than $58,000 in grants in 2020.
The foundation accepts annual applications from city nonprofit organizations. In its 22 year history, the group has more than doubled its annual contribution to Stoughton.
The Stoughton Area Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from local organizations requesting financial assistance.
Grants are awarded to Stoughton area organizations in the following categories: community development, community wellness, education, children/youth, health, historic preservation, arts, and senior programs.
Grants usually range from $400 to $6,000. In 2020, START received the largest grant, at $10,000.
Applications are due by midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Since 1998, more than 50 organizations have been helped and over $800,000 has gone back into Stoughton, according to the foundation’s website.
In 2019, organizations requested a combined $65,000 and in 2020, that number jumped to $89,400.
The Stoughton Area Community Foundation gave $53,460 of grants to 21 organizations for 2019. Board members had the privilege and excitement of accepting every single application they received that year.
The 11 volunteer SACF board members live or work in Stoughton and they have a connection to the community.
Grant funds come from individual, recurring and estate donations.
Many grants are recurring and can be designated for a specific project.
Apply online at stoughton areafoundation.org.