Stoughton Area Community Foundation

In 2020, the Stoughton Area Community foundation awarded 24 organizations grants totaling $58,000.

 Mackenzie Krumme

Even during times of turmoil, the Stoughton Area Community Foundation was able to give 24 organizations more than $58,000 in grants in 2020.

The foundation accepts annual applications from city nonprofit organizations. In its 22 year history, the group has more than doubled its annual contribution to Stoughton.

The Stoughton Area Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from local organizations requesting financial assistance.

Grants are awarded to Stoughton area organizations in the following categories: community development, community wellness, education, children/youth, health, historic preservation, arts, and senior programs.

Grants usually range from $400 to $6,000. In 2020, START received the largest grant, at $10,000.

Applications are due by midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Since 1998, more than 50 organizations have been helped and over $800,000 has gone back into Stoughton, according to the foundation’s website.

In 2019, organizations requested a combined $65,000 and in 2020, that number jumped to $89,400.

The Stoughton Area Community Foundation gave $53,460 of grants to 21 organizations for 2019. Board members had the privilege and excitement of accepting every single application they received that year.

The 11 volunteer SACF board members live or work in Stoughton and they have a connection to the community.

Grant funds come from individual, recurring and estate donations. 

Many grants are recurring and can be designated for a specific project.

Apply online at stoughton areafoundation.org.

2020 Recipients

Stoughton Scouts: $1,300

Shalom Free Health: $5,000

Eyes of Hope: $2,970

Stoughton Yoga: $1,160

Pumpkin Patch: $2,890

Stoughton Art Guild: $2,310

St. Anne’s School: $1,730

Girls on the Run: $290

SHS-Covid Response: $5,000

SHS-Guitar Fab Lab: $2,600

Mosaics Cultural Enrichment: $1,735

Stoughton Affordable Transportation: $1,165

Stoughton Historical Society: $2,890

Friends of Badfish Creek Watershed: $1,160

SHS-Positive Behavioral Incentives: $2,890

START: $10,000

Foundations BJJ Stoughton: $690

Three Gaits: $1,160

Just So Stories: $1,980

Personal Essentials Pantry: $2,890

Fort Littlegreen Gardens: $510

Village Players: $580

Stoughton United Methodist Food Pantry: $4,000

Affordable Transportation Program: $1,500