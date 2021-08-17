The Stoughton Area Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from local organizations requesting financial assistance.
Grants are awarded to Stoughton area organizations in the following categories: community development, wellness, youth, historic preservation, arts, and senior programs.
Grants usually range from $400 to $6,000.
Applications are due by midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Since 1998, more than 50 organizations have been helped and over $800,000 has gone back into Stoughton, according to the foundation’s website.
Apply online at stoughton areafoundation.org.