Each Tuesday until Aug. 10 families can enjoy stories and games at the park with the Stoughton Public Library.
Starting at 9:30 a.m. library staff set up crafts and music for children to play at Nordic Ridge Park, 1300 Hoel Ave. Staff also pick a story to read out loud.
Librarian Amanda Bosky told the Hub that during busy times as many as 50 people can spread out for the event. On Tuesday, July 6 around 30 people came to create foam airplanes, color, and listen to a children’s book.
The event is geared for children under 6 but anyone is welcome, an event description states.
After the 30 minute event, children often play in the nearby splash pad or playground.