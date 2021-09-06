For those looking to prevent painful and sometimes even life-threatening tumbles or spills, an upcoming class at the Stoughton Area Senior Center might help.
The "Stepping On" program is a series of fall prevention classes scheduled from 1:30-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday Sept. 14 through Oct. 26 at the center, 248 W. Main St.
The seven weekly classes will teach attendees balance and strength exercises and will include home safety check suggestions and medication reviews, according to the center’s website.
The Stepping On program, offered in Stoughton by the Stoughton Area Senior Center and Safe Communities of Madison-Dane County, has been researched and proven to reduce falls, the website states.
To register, call (608) 873-8585.