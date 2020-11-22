The Stoughton Area Resource Team is recruiting for donations for their annual Christmas gift and Winter clothing drives.
The gift and clothing drives ends Dec. 15. And the two drop off sites for the items are Primal Strength and Fitness LLC, 318 S. Forrest St. or Fired Up Nutrition, 177 W Main St.
START is a Stoughton nonprofit that provides a safety net for those in crisis. It links Stoughton residents under age 55 with community resources, offers advocacy, and provides support in housing, utilities, transportation, health and employment. Case management is offered as well as professional life coaching and short term financial assistance when appropriate, according to STARTs website.
For information, visit startstoughton.org