The new Stoughton Area Resource Team (START) billboard, designed by Kenzie Swangstu, was revealed last Thursday to celebrate the organization’s 20 years of service.
Swangstu, a graduating senior from Oregon High School, created a design that was chosen from 19 total entries. Courtney Nelson, a board member at START who helped to paint the design, said she was glad Swangstu’s design was chosen because its colorfulness and celebratory feel made it a joy to paint.
START’s initial idea was to design a billboard themselves, Nelson said.
“At first we were going to design something and paint it up and then we said, ‘Wait a second, why not start interacting with the community right away and say, you know what, what does being a good neighbor mean to you?’”
Swangstu created her design after her mother found an ad on Facebook and suggested she enter. From there, Swangstu said she based her design around a word – community – in response to START’s prompt “what being a good neighbor means to you.”
“I wrote up the word in the middle, and I was like, “Okay, now how am I gonna add something to it to make it look more like a community? So I drew the hands,” Swangstu said.
Swangstu painted the billboard with the help of Nelson and START volunteer Steve Jackson. Paint for the mural was donated by Stoughton Lumber, and the billboard itself was offered by community member Dave Natter.
Nelson, who worked as a scenic designer and artist before moving to the Midwest, helped Swangstu scale her original design for the 39-by-7.5 foot billboard.
Nelson said that creating the mural with paint – rather than printing it for the billboard – created interest and involvement within the community.
“Doing it publicly invited others to see the progress every day on their way to work or on their way home, and we had people stop by and give honks of encouragement,” she said.
Swangstu said that she is pleased with how the design turned out, and that it brings her joy when she looks at it.
The START billboard will stay on display for five months until October 2021.