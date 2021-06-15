The new Stoughton Area Resource Team (START) billboard, designed by Kenzie Swangstu, was revealed last Thursday to celebrate the organization’s 20 years of service.

Swangstu, a graduating senior from Oregon High School, created a design that was chosen from 19 total entries. Courtney Nelson, a board member at START who helped to paint the design, said she was glad Swangstu’s design was chosen because its colorfulness and celebratory feel made it a joy to paint.

START’s initial idea was to design a billboard themselves, Nelson said.

“At first we were going to design something and paint it up and then we said, ‘Wait a second, why not start interacting with the community right away and say, you know what, what does being a good neighbor mean to you?’”

Swangstu created her design after her mother found an ad on Facebook and suggested she enter. From there, Swangstu said she based her design around a word – community – in response to START’s prompt “what being a good neighbor means to you.”

“I wrote up the word in the middle, and I was like, “Okay, now how am I gonna add something to it to make it look more like a community? So I drew the hands,” Swangstu said.

Swangstu painted the billboard with the help of Nelson and START volunteer Steve Jackson. Paint for the mural was donated by Stoughton Lumber, and the billboard itself was offered by community member Dave Natter.

Nelson, who worked as a scenic designer and artist before moving to the Midwest, helped Swangstu scale her original design for the 39-by-7.5 foot billboard.

Nelson said that creating the mural with paint – rather than printing it for the billboard – created interest and involvement within the community.

“Doing it publicly invited others to see the progress every day on their way to work or on their way home, and we had people stop by and give honks of encouragement,” she said.

Swangstu said that she is pleased with how the design turned out, and that it brings her joy when she looks at it.

The START billboard will stay on display for five months until October 2021.

Kent Knutson, START Volunteer of the Year

Kent Knutson, the Stoughton Area Resource Team (START) volunteer of the year, lent a helping hand to the community by donating and delivering beds for local adults and children in need.

Knutson, a board member of the Stoughton Area Community Foundation for over 20 years, started volunteering with START two and a half years ago after he heard that it was in need of help with making deliveries.

Executive Director of START Cindy Thompson wrote in an email to the Hub that many of the people START serves were sleeping on air mattresses, wooden pallets, couches, or on piles of soft material like pillows, blankets, towels and clothing. Knutson himself donated bedding such as mattresses, frames and box springs, as well as delivered other bedding supplies donated by community members.

Knutson told the Hub that recipients have always been “extremely appreciative and very helpful,” and seeing their excitement makes the community service hours worth the work.

One day, just before Christmas Eve, Knutson said he had delivered a racecar bed to a young boy.

“This little boy says, ‘Mom! Mom, is that my bed?’ He was so excited,” Knutson said.

Thompson praised Knutson’s dedication to helping out his neighbors, even during a pandemic.

“Through Kent’s commitment to our mission of providing a safety net for those in crisis, START has been able to address this need in hopes to provide our neighbors with a good night’s rest,” Thompson wrote.