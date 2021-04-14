To celebrate 20 years of serving the Stoughton community, START wants to know what being a good neighbor means to you.
START is holding a billboard design contest that will run through Wednesday, April 28. Interested participants should submit an original design that illustrates the question “What Being a Good Neighbor Means to You?” and participants should email the design in PDF, jpeg or image form to startstoughton@gmail.com.
Submissions can also be mailed to START at 1520 Vernon St.
START, also known as Stoughton Area Resource Team, is an organization that provides financial and community resources to Stoughton residents under 55.
For more information about the organization and contest, visit startstoughton.org.
The Stoughton Area Resource Team is recruiting for donations for their annual Christmas gift and Winter clothing drives.