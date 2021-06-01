The Worldwide Knit in Public Day will bring the knitting community out in masses throughout the world, particularly throughout Stoughton and its sister-country Norway.
Events and competitions will take place starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 12 in Rotary Park, 324 S 6th St., with a packet pick-up.
Mayor Tim Swadley will do an honorary yarn cutting at 9 a.m. with the walk and knit competition at 9:05 a.m. and the sit and knit competition starting at 10:30 a.m.
In the contest, each participant will be asked to knit as many rows as they can in 10 minutes. In the walk and knit event, competitors while walking around a short course.
At the end of the 10 minutes, everyone stops and knitting samples are judged. Each participant receives points for the number of rows completed. Points are reduced for any mistakes. The individuals with the most points win the prizes.
Participants will also compete against people from over 30 locations around Norway. At 1 p.m., The Norway event will go live on Facebook to announce the international winner in Norwegian.
All participants of the event are encouraged to bring their favorite knitting lawn chair, snacks, and water for the day.
The day’s proceeds will benefit stinesofiesstiftelse.no, a charity working to minimize violence against children in Norway. It also works towards assisting the abused child and their relatives, as well as campaigning and influencing the authorities to strengthen the rule of law and due process for children on a national level.
Pre-registration is required. The cost to participate is $30.
For information, and to register visit sprywhimsy.com.