Mosaicos is hosting a city-wide book study to talk about equity, diversity, racial justice and inclusion, according to the Facebook event.
The group will discuss “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness'' by Austin Channing Brown. The virtual study groups will meet every other week at 6:30 p.m. for a total of six sessions starting Feb. 10. Participants can choose to register for either the Wednesday or Friday study session.
Once registered, participants will receive a meeting link and discussion questions for the upcoming meeting.
For more information or questions on how to get the book, email contactus@mosaicos.us