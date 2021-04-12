Sons of Norway is hosting its spring fish boil – it’ll just look a little different than past years.
The carryout event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 23, with carryout being the only option available. Participants must pre-order ahead, purchase a $15 meal ticket and choose a pickup time.
Sons of Norway members will distribute pre-ordered meals at its Mandt Lodge, located at 317 S. Page St. Only 200 meals will be made available for purchase.
Participants should approach the lodge from the southern side of Page Street to help with traffic flow, a Facebook post from Darlene Arneson states.
The traditional Norwegian menu includes Icelandic cod, potatoes, coleslaw, carrots, onions and a nut-free cherry dessert.
To register, visit signupgenius.com/go/409054ca5a72c7-mandt. For more information, call Arneson at (608) 873-7209 or email her at arnesonfamily5@gmail.com.
