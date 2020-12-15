The Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge elves in Stoughton have been very busy!
When the latest Dane County restrictions shut-down our outdoor Family Christmas Event plans, their members came through and on Friday, lodge members delivered 500 gifts and 175 craft bags to the Stoughton Food Pantry.
Children in families using the food pantry will be able to request gifts so the children have a gift to give a loved one. The kids will also get a craft bag with coloring sheets and a craft kit.
Usually the gifts are offered in the Dollar Store which is part of the lodge’s annual Family Christmas Event. The event also has craft stations, free photos with Santa, a bake sale and breakfast. Plans to move some parts of the event outside had to be cancelled with the latest restrictions.
Many thanks to Vicky Goplen for decorating all the bags, to members who donated items or money, to the volunteers assembling bags and kits, and to Thrivent Financial for an Action Grant to help cover expenses.
You can learn more about Sons of Norway Mandt Lodge by visiting their Facebook page at Sons of Norway Stoughton WI. At this time, all in-person events at the lodge have been cancelled and unfortunately, we have not been able to meet to make donuts, lefse or cookies for sale either. Uff da!