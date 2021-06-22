A new group for Stoughton area teens focused on social justice has been formed to promote social justice through education and service.
The new Social Equity Teens group is being organized by Stoughton teen Ella Hembrook and is based on the work done by the Dane County Social Justice Youth Forum, which she attended in April. The next meeting for the group will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. It will be held outside the library, unless it is raining, in which case it will be facilitated through Zoom. No registration is required.
The group is open to all teens and tweens in the community ages 11-17.
When Hembrook attended the social justice youth forum in spring, she learned about the history of systemic racism and also learned about understanding and supporting the LGBTQ community, she told the Hub in an email.
In addition to actively promoting social justice, this group aims to create a space where brave youth in the community can safely talk with their peers, brainstorm ideas and receive support and acceptance, Hembrook said.
Stoughton Public Library teen librarian Cynthia Schlegel will be mentoring the group.
“Social justice, youth activism and libraries share many of the same core values,” she wrote in an email. “The teens of today are our leaders tomorrow, they need a place to explore their ideas, to make their voice heard, and to create their vision for a better world; I love that the library can be that place.”
For more information, email Schlegel at cschlegel@stolib.org or call the library at (608) 873-6281.