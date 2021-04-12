Whether it’s getting breakfast at McDonald’s or taking a tour of Livsreise, making sure Skaalen Retirement Services memory care residents stay integrated members of the community is a top priority.
But with many of these opportunities stifled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, program director Michael Hecht is having residents assemble craft bags for Stoughton area children to help keep them involved. The crafts are distributed through the Stoughton Public Library’s curbside pickup program, with another bundle scheduled in two weeks.
Hecht and a group of patients from Magnolia Gardens, Skaalen’s memory care unit, get some “hands-on” work assembling between 15 to 25 bags that include stickers and hand-drawn outlines of a seasonal creature, like a bunny or smiley flower.
But it is about more than providing kids with a fun activity to take home.
“It's very important for me as a worker at Skaalen, that the community sees how the Skaalen home has contributed to the overall health of the community,” Hecht told the Hub. “At the same time, it is to make sure that they don't forget the people that are living there.’”
As the whole idea of crafts, Hecht said, started as a way to socialize memory care patients and get them out and about. Those who cannot cognitively or physically participate still gather in the activity room to have some donuts and be a part of the process.
Before COVID-19, Hecht said that he would take a few patients over to the library for crafting to work together with kids on an art project. He said these “intergenerational” programs were beloved both by the patients and families.
He said that over the past 20 years while working as program director, he has never heard the word “no,” but rather every Stoughton business and organization is always accommodating and eager to set up activities for the patients.
And for those who have a family member in Magnolia Gardens, Hecht said itb’s comforting to them to know they won’t be stuck in their room.
“It's not as if they're locked in and that's it,” Hecht said. “That's such a tremendous thing for them to know that.”
Hecht said that doing curbside craft programs, along with window visits and virtual events, are a natural extension of these activities. And while these have been great, Hecht said he is looking forward to getting the Magnolia Garden crew back out into the community.
“The only true handicap is the lack of opportunity to participate,” Hecht said. “They are still maintaining some connection with the rest of the world, so it's kudos not only to Skaalen home, but it's kudos to the Stoughton community.”