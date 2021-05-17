Adults with Type 2 diabetes, or pre-diabetes can learn skills with how to create a healthier lifestyle to better manage the condition at a series of workshops starting next week.
Stoughton Health will offer a six-week healthy living with diabetes workshop at its Community Health and Wellness Center, 3162 Hwy. B. Held from 2-4:30 p.m. every Wednesday between May 26 and June 30, the workshop will serve as a complement to a person’s existing diabetes treatment plan.
Adults who live with someone who has diabetes can also participate in the workshops.
Registration for the workshops is required. The cost for the workshops is $20 to cover the cost of the book, “Living with Chronic Conditions;” if an attendee already has the book, the workshop sessions are free.
Attendees can register for the seminar by going to stoughtonhealth.com and visiting the “Classes and Events,” under the “Wellness” tab. Interested people can also call Stoughton Health at (608) 877-3485 to register or receive more information.