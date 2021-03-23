Enrollment for the federal health insurance marketplace has a special enrollment period open until May 15, and a Stoughton Health specialist can help people navigate the website.
Bev Pope Certified Application Counselor with Stoughton Health is trained to help community members look for healthcare coverage options through the Marketplace, including helping complete eligibility and enrollment forms, and is available free of charge.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant financial impact for millions of consumers,
leaving some without affordable healthcare coverage or completely uninsured, according to a Stoughton Health news release. Because of this lack of coverage, the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance Marketplace Healthcare.gov has opened back up for consumers to enroll in health insurance coverage or switch from their current plan.
This new special enrollment period is open until May 15, 2021.
People needing assistance with navigating the Marketplace can reach out to Stoughton Health.
If you need assistance, call 873-2257 to schedule an appointment.