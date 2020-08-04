In order to raise funds for a local animal rescue, Stoughton High School senior Stephen Krcma is organizing a live stream concert.
The soon to be Eagle Scout is expected to sing and play guitar along with SHS music director Ryan Casey, fellow scouts and choir students at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. The event can be watched on Rockin’ For Rescues Facebook page or YouTube.
The event has already raised $390 of the $1,000 goal for Brown Paws Rescue, a Waunakee based organization, as of Tuesday, Aug. 4. The GoFundMe page set up that can be found on the Rockin’ For Rescues Facebook page or by searching “Rockin’ For Rescues (to benefit Brown Paws)” on gofundme.com. The fundraiser will stay open at least a week after the event, Krcma said.
People can also donate physical items like carpet cleaner, dog kennels, dog leashes, puppy pads, Milkbones treats, dog food, Dawn dish soap, bleach, disinfectant Wipes, paper towels and towels.
Those items should be dropped off at Saint Ann Catholic Parish, 323 N Van Buren St. during the day of the event.
Krcma chose the concert fundraiser to earn his Eagle Scout rank from Boy Scout Troop 167 because his family adopted their dog, Tucker, from the rescue in 2018. He knew the rescue needed extra funds due to fall out from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They don’t really have any people that are willing to foster the dogs right now and there are dogs that have higher medical costs but aren’t able to do fundraisers because they can’t have gatherings,” Krcma said.
Because of his personal connection with the rescue and his love for music — Krcma is involved in the SHS choir, acapella group, Madrigal Singers and the Jazz Choir — he thought this would be something he could get excited about.
The live concert was his third project idea, he said. But after starting the other two projects he said he didn’t feel motivated and “it just didn’t feel right.”
Now, his project involves two of his passions — his dog, and his music.