On Friday, nearly 80 people braved the heat for a free performance of "The Winter's Tale" at Lake Kegonsa State Park.
As part of its annual summer series, Summit Players Theater company travels to Wisconsin state parks and performs Shakespearen plays that are appropriate for all ages.
The group of professional actors play multiple parts, and flip between costumes behind a backdrop.
Before the play, the performers hold a 45-minute workshop to help children and adults better understand the themes of Shakespeare.
Visit summitplayerstheater.com for more information.