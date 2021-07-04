An area of Lake Kegonsa State Park will become a stage Friday, July 23, for a Summit Players Theater performance of “The Winter's Tale.”
The Milwaukee based theater company will perform Shakespeare's classic at 7 p.m., Friday, July 23 at 2405 Door Creek Road. Before the show at 5:30 p.m. the group will host an interactive workshop to help understand Shakepearian language and the way nature was intertwined in Shakespeare’s work.
As part of its annual summer series, Summit Players Theater company travels to Wisconsin state parks and performs Shakespeare plays that are appropriate for all ages.
“We don’t change the script at all but we do reduce it in a smaller format to cut away the arcane things like historical references and flowery descriptive long language, so that you can get down to the core concepts,” managing director and company cofounder A.J. Magoon told the Hub before their last performance at the park in 2019.
This year, the traveling theater company is making its way through 24 state parks.
The 45 minute pre-performance workshop is for children and “fun adults.” The interactive workshop complements the play and helps participants better understand the writing and the play itself, the website states.
There are exercises during the workshop, which sometimes include character walks in which participants can act out archetype characters like kings, servants and fairies. The workshops can also focus on the magic in Shakespeare plays, or the heroes and villains.
The goal of the Summit Players Theater is to create “Shakespeare anyone can afford, attend and understand,” and allow people to view their state parks, according to the website.
Visit summitplayerstheater.com for a full schedule.