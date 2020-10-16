The Stoughton senior center will host a conversation with a virtual meet up for its patrons.
The event, titled “Stoughton Community Seniors ‘Virtual’ Meet-Up” is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Participants should register by noon Tuesday, Oct. 27, and can use a phone, tablet or computer to join the conversation. To use Zoom, participants must first download the teleconferencing app from their device’s app store.
Andy Boryczka, certified life coach and director of employee and volunteer engagement at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, will facilitate the conversation.
“It is a chance to talk with other area seniors about what you have learned from your COVID-19 pandemic experience. Share stories, get fresh ideas, and learn new things,” an event description states.
To register call the senior center (608) 873-8585 or visit bit.ly/1028convo.